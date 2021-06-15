Diver discovers rare seahorse off British coast





Press Association 2021

long snout seahorse

Biologists have been treated to sighting rare seahorses off the coast of England.

Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT) development director Mark Parry discovered the long-billed seahorse, also known as the spiny seahorse, while investigating seaweed near Plymouth, Devon.

The long snout seahorse is native to British waters (Mark Parry / Ocean Conservation Trust)

Parry said: “After seven years of working in seagrass conservation for the Marine Conservation Trust, experiencing this rare seahorse sighting has been modest because it underscores the importance of what we are trying to do through seagrass restoration work.”

Long-billed seahorses are native to British waters, but their numbers are declining due to destruction of seaweed.

The OCT is working to restore seagrass meadows off the southwest coast of England to protect marine wildlife.

The Ocean Conservation Trust is working to restore the seahorse’s natural seagrass habitat (Mark Parry / Ocean Conservation Trust)

Parry told BBC News: “The biggest problem is that people don’t realize its importance, they don’t recognize its location, and they don’t realize that even a small impact on their daily life can have an impact. It is a very fragile coastal habitat.”

“I’ve never seen one of these animals before,” he added, making about 700 dives in seven years.

