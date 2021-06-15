Biden offers work permit to migrant victims of crimes in the United States





The Biden administration announced Monday that it would speed up the process of issuing temporary work permits to some undocumented victims of crime in the United States who agree to cooperate with law enforcement, giving thousands of people faster access to temporary protections while they wait for a final visa determination.

The change will benefit immigrants who have applied for the U visa, a program that currently has a backlog of 270,000 applications, a number that grew significantly during the Trump administration. The average wait just to be put on an official waiting list for a temporary work permit is now at least five years, up from around 11 months in the 2015 spending year.

The U visa paves the way for citizenship for victims of certain crimes, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Congress only allows the government to issue 10,000 such visas per year, leaving many more applicants on a waiting list for years to come and vulnerable to deportation.

Under the new policy, the government will make faster decisions on whether or not to grant four-year work permits to immigrants awaiting U visa determination. This will give applicants the opportunity to work and stay. safely in the United States while providing valuable support to law enforcement agencies to detect, investigate or prosecute serious crimes they have survived or witnessed, the Acting Director of Citizenship and Citizenship Services United States immigration officer Tracy Renaud said in a statement Monday.

Work permits will not be granted to all who apply and will require registration of fingerprints and other biometric data with the government. It was not immediately clear how quickly applicants would be granted temporary permission to work once the government deemed they applied in good faith.

The change is part of President Bidens’ efforts to reverse the last administration’s restrictive measures and facilitate immigration to the United States, with shorter and simpler forms.

National and local law enforcement authorities have applauded the U visa program, which began in 2000, but have expressed concerns in recent years about the delay in granting protections to undocumented immigrants on whom they are concerned. count to help them in their investigations.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates limits on immigration, said the U visa program is already vulnerable to fraud and abuse, and speeding up work permits will only make the situation worse.

This is going to be a huge incentive for people to apply, knowing that they only get a cursory exam and a four-year work permit, said Jessica M. Vaughan, director of political studies at the center.

