How Covid restrictions will be eased across the UK





The next step in easing coronavirus restrictions in the UK has been delayed by up to four weeks due to concerns about the spread of the delta strain.

This means that the move to Phase 4 on the government’s lockdown roadmap, which it hoped would be in a position to remove all legal restrictions on social contact, would not proceed from June 21.

Scotland, meanwhile, will reveal on Tuesday whether it will proceed by easing coronavirus restrictions.

Here’s what’s going on in 4 countries in the UK:

– What does the recent announcement on the UK mean?

Why we are pausing phase 4 of our roadmap by 4 weeks

— British Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) 14 June 2021

England will remain in Phase 3 for 4 weeks until 19 July.

This means existing restrictions such as the six or two household rule for indoor gatherings and restrictions on the number of sporting events, pubs and cinemas continue.

We encourage people to continue working from home when possible, and nightclubs remain closed.

– What changed on June 21st in the UK?

The 30 guest limit for weddings and receptions will be lifted, and attendance will be based on how many people the venue can safely accommodate through social distancing measures.

Venue staff, bands, photographers and anyone involved in the wedding should be included in the headcount, as well as guests of all ages.

However, food and drinks must be ordered, served, and consumed by guests seated at the table, and dancing indoors is still not permitted except for the couple’s first dance.

Announcing new guidelines to restore nursing home visits as close to normal as possible.

From June 21st:

✅ Care home residents can stay overnight in their home. People admitted to care homes in the community are no longer required to self-isolate upon arrival.



— Ministry of Health and Social Services (@DHSCgovuk) June 14, 2021

– How about a nursing home?

UK residents can leave their homes for further visits without self-isolation for 14 days upon return.

This includes staying with family and friends starting next Monday.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Former First Deputy Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce on 28 June whether coronavirus deregulation will proceed in Scotland (Russell Shane)

Former First Deputy Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce on Tuesday whether he will proceed with Scotland’s next deregulation on 28 June.

The Scottish government has previously stated that it hoped to move all areas from this date to level 0, the lowest limiting level in the five-tier system.

But rising Covid cases and hospital figures could delay this.

– What are the current regulations?

Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and some smaller islands have been at level 0 since June 5, and the rest of Scotland are now at level 1 or 2.

Level 0 allows up to 8 people in 4th generation to meet indoors, and up to 10 people in 4th generation to meet in indoor public places such as cafes or restaurants.

At level 2 people can meet at home in groups of no more than 6 people in up to 3 households, but at level 1 the same applies 12 generations 12 people.

– What is happening in Wales?

First Deputy Minister of Wales Mark Drake Ford previously warned that social distancing restrictions may apply in Wales for the remainder of 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Groups of up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including private gardens, and from June 7th up to 3 households can be configured to meet indoors.

Large organized events such as concerts, football matches and sports activities can be resumed with up to 4,000 standing and 10,000 seating.

Live performances are already allowed in hospitality venues, but strict public health restrictions still apply.

– What’s the latest in Northern Ireland?

Restrictions in Northern Ireland have already been partially relaxed (Mark Marlow/PA)

Enforcement ministers met last week to discuss the latest easing of Covid restrictions, and agreed on a date of June 21, when live music will resume, although it will be reviewed on Thursday.

The administration has also agreed to a proposal to increase restrictions on social contact at home starting June 21, which allows 10 people in two households or less to meet indoors, which will be reviewed later this week.

The number of people allowed for outdoor gatherings in private gardens will increase to 15 for all households on June 21, awaiting review.







