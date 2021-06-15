Tuesday briefing: Australia-British trade deal is signed





Top story: tariffs imposed on PMs dinner time

Hello, this is Warren Murray. You may have heard that the UK unlock is back another month, but for now, I recently netted a shrimp in Barbie News.

Details of the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and Australia will be released this morning, The Guardian said. The Trade Department confirmed that a wide range of conditions were in effect after Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had dinner on Downing Street last night. If confirmed, the deal will be negotiated from scratch since the UK left the EU in January 2020.

British farmers have raised concerns about being weakened by cheap and low welfare income under a tariff-free and zero-quota trade deal with Australia. Scottish secretary Alister Jack told the BBC that trade deals have built-in safeguards so that markets are not swept away or dramatic price cuts occur.

The news leaked hours after Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle accused the government and Johnson of attending dinner instead of announcing a delay in the Covid roadmap. I heard you are in Brussels. Tonight’s closest Brussels, I think, was the bud of the dinner he served. Johnson and Morrison ate Welsh lamb, Scottish smoked salmon and Australian wine as they settled the deal, the BBC reported.

The UK took care of the detour. We knew it was coming, and now Boris Johnson has officially stopped the final easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK for four weeks to speed up immunization programs as the delta strains spread. The prime minister insisted that July 19 would be the end date when all restrictions on social contact were lifted, except for the emergence of a new game-changing strain.

Boris Johnson announces 4 weeks delay in UK lockdown easing

Downing Street said the 30-person limit to attending weddings in the UK is being lifted, despite the decision to delay most other COVID-19 reopening measures by four weeks. Pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs say delays will face serious hardship or collapse. Award Rishi Sunak did not provide any new support. Resignations were common among those interviewed by Alex Mistlin at Blackburn’s Covid hotspot. Being central was scary for a few weeks at Blackburn. Andelieb Tufail, 42, said. out.

Biden v Putin After much anticipation, some analysts are expecting a fairly boring meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. Both sides attempt to resume US-Russia relations amid a fairly clear mutual animosity. Relations are at their worst in recent memory, including conflicts over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, alleged interference in US elections, cyberattacks, Putin’s support for the Belarusian regime and the imprisonment of Putin’s key adversary, Alexei Navalny. There is potential for cooperation on some issues, such as a climate emergency, as well as rescuing nuclear weapons control measures from the chaos left by Trump.

Early funding administration ministers have been blatantly accused of deliberately underestimating childcare funding in the UK over the past decade. A study by the Early Years Alliance (EYA) reveals a private government briefing document showing that in 2020-21, the rate of funding for the provision of free per-pay child care for children aged 3 and 4 is less than two-thirds what the government believed . I actually needed it. EYA also said pastors are aware that this will increase prices by up to 30% for parents of young children who are not covered by the free offer. The Ministry of Education says EYA data is ahead of rate hikes paid by the government as the prime minister announces additional investments in 2019 and 2020.

Profits from promoting fraud The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that Google and social networks will take legal action if they continue to display financial fraud ads. The FCA issued 1,200 warnings for deceptive advertising from Google and social media last year, twice as many as in 2019. Conservative MP and Treasury Board member Anthony Browne said most people are absolutely shocked that Google and social media companies benefit. from encouraging fraud. Google said it set aside 3.5 million advertising credits to support fraud awareness campaigns and tighten restrictions on advertising in financial services.

126 years after its founding, the British bicycle movement, which no longer followed socialism and known today as the National Clarion Club, decided to remove socialism from its constitution. Founded in 1894 at a Labor Church in Birmingham. Early members of the club pedaled by putting socialist stickers on cows and trees. Now two-thirds of its members have voted in the AGM to replace support for socialist principles with support for fairness, equality, inclusion and diversity.

Clarion member, circa 1950. Photo: Allan Cash Picture Library/Alamy

The majority of its members decided that references to socialism were divisive, inclusive, and could alienate new immigrants. Opponents of the movement accused the national club of trying to erase history. Tim Mitchell of the Saddleworth Clarion chapter said: There is a line going back from Clarion to Keir Hardie. [the Labour party founder] And the suffrage no one has suggested that members should shake the bandit around, but you can’t erase history.

Today in Focus Podcast: The Fury of the People of Colombia

The Colombian government’s attempt to introduce major tax changes in response to the coronavirus crisis was met with furious protests earlier this year. Thousands of people flocked to the streets of the country for four days. It was enough to get President Ivn Duque to withdraw the tax plan, but by then it was too late to stop the protests, says Joe Parkin Daniels of Bogot.

Today's focus Colombian people's anger

Your browser does not support audio. You can download it here and listen at https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW.mp3.

Lunchtime Reading: Football Supergrass Exposure

They looked like quagmires, ice rinks or dustbowls, depending on the time of year. But as big money went into football, clean stadiums played a decisive role in the sports image and the groundkeeper became a star.

The ground man cuts the lawn at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol. Photo: Adam Gasson/AlamySport

Gareth Southgate praised Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho for their positive reaction to being removed from the England squad against Croatia. Their professionalism said they played a part in the team winning Euro 2020. Steve Clarke hasn’t blamed David Marshall since the Scottish goalkeeper. They lost nearly 50 yards to Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick in a 2-0 win over Glasgow. Spain seized possession but could not knock down Sweden, who had a chance on the counter with a goal draw at Sevilla, and Slovakia kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 win over neighboring Poland. The North Macedonian Football Federation has asked Uefa to investigate Marko Arnautovics’ remarks about North Macedonian supporters after the Austrian striker scored late in Sunday’s Euro 2020 match.

Wimbledon’s final weekend will be held at the Center Court in front of capacity at a sporting event for the first time since the UK was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Graham Thorpe believes Hundred hopes England hitters can unwind before their five test series against India, and believes their mental approach proves more hurdles than any technical challenge. An investigation into possible corruption during the Rio 2016 Olympic boxing competition will be led by Professor Richard McLaren, who has exposed the full scope of Russian government-sponsored doping. Phil Mickelson believes he has a unique opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam in his hometown of San Diego, fueled by his US PGA Championship win. Andy Murray returns to competition at London’s Queens Club this week, believing he can still compete against some of the best players in the game. And British and Irish Lions prostitute Ken Owens believes the strict Covid-19 restrictions the squad faces could serve as a strength rather than a weakness for the upcoming South African tour.

business

Nougat’s study found that less than 1% of travel insurance policies provide people with comprehensive coverage for Covid-related disruptions. We analyzed 263 travel insurance policies and only rated 2 with the complete HSBC Select and Cover and Barclays Travel Pack to protect you from any issues. The FTSE100 is expected to decline 0.7% this morning, with the pound pegged at $1.411 and 1.164.

papers

Summaries are available today with all the main front pages in a separate summary. The mail splash headline is PM. The curb may continue. The Guardian has a photo of the blunt prime minister and a title titled Time to Relax the Accelerator. Johnson postpones the end of lockdown. Suns headlines under the word national pain Will we ever be free?

Guardian front page, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Times splash headline warns PM that we must learn to live with Covid The Telegraph says it’s definitely July 19, unless you focus on the prime ministers. The Express, always loyal to Johnson, has the title Boris: Let a sensible delay save lives. Mirror is making big efforts to get more people vaccinated before July 19th: Vax towards the future.

FT goes with the disappointment of the business sector over the delayed closure. The business said the closure was delayed and hope was lost. The is headline is Unlockable for the next 4 weeks. The Northern Echo now has freedom on hold, and the lockdown, delayed by the Yorkshire Post headline reading the lockdown easing date, is also a big deal for newspapers outside London. Scotsman is also concerned about the spread of the Delta variant and reports: A new strain of the virus leaves twice as serious disease. National refers to the weekly delay the scottish covid suppresses the warning.

