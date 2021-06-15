House to vote to repeal 2002 US Iraq war authorization





The White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement on Monday supporting House legislation, a move that should increase the chances that the Senate will also take action to repeal the authorization to use military force, which was adopted in the previous months. the administration of George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003.

The House will vote on the rule of law on Monday evening before the final vote, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

The Biden administration said in an administrative policy statement on Monday that it supports House legislation because “the United States has no ongoing military activity that relies solely on the 2002 AUMF as a legal basis national level, and the repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on ongoing military operations.

House legislation to repeal the Iraq War Authorization is sponsored by Representative Barbara Lee, the Californian Democrat who was the only congressman to oppose the 2001 War Authorization which was passed three days after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The war authorizations of 2001 and 2002 were cited by the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations to fight terrorism around the world, including groups like ISIS that did not exist when the authorizations have been promulgated.

Lee and others who support limiting executive war powers ultimately want to replace legal authorities in the 2001 authorization for the use of military force, which were used to fight terrorism through the world for nearly two decades, through a more targeted war authorization. But they see the repeal of the 2002 Iraq war permit as an important first step.

Last year, the House also voted to repeal the 2002 Iraq war permit, with most Democrats and a handful of Republicans in favor. But the measure was not taken up in the Senate and the Trump administration opposed it. Senators Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, and Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, introduced similar bills to repeal both the 2002 Iraq authorization and the 1991 authorization of the first Gulf War.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, told CNN on Monday that he plans to revert to Young and Kaine’s legislation to repeal the 2002 Iraq war authorization in his committee this week. next, paving the way for his passage to the Senate floor.

Kaine said in a statement that White House support for the House bill is “an important first step in working with the administration on war power issues.”

Kaine, who pushed unsuccessfully in 2014 to update war permissions after the Obama administration sent troops to Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS, previously said he wanted to update the 2001 war clearance by September, marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. This effort is more complicated, however.

Menendez said he and Kaine had discussed with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan how to replace the 2001 war permit, although he described those conversations as being in the early stages.

“We are in the process of setting up a working group to see what the replacement would look like,” Menendez said. “I don’t know if we can ever get there, but the good news is that they are willing to work with us to see if we can, when in the past all we have heard is no, no, no . “

The White House alluded to the push in its statement on Monday, saying it would work with Congress to review other war permits while saying the executive branch must maintain its authority to act militarily.

“By working with Congress on the repeal and replacement of other existing authorizations of military force, the Administration seeks to ensure that Congress has a clear and thorough understanding of the effect of such action and of the threats to US forces, personnel and interests around the world, ”the White House said. “As the administration works with Congress to reform the AUMF, it will be essential to maintain clear authority to deal with threats to US national interests with appropriate and decisive military action.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated when the House will vote to repeal the 2002 US Iraq War Authorization. The House votes on a procedural step on Monday and the final vote is expected later this week.

