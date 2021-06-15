UK Unemployment Falls Again as Businesses Hire More Employees | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Unemployment in the UK fell for the fourth straight month in April, with businesses putting in more workers in response to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The job market is showing further recovery as non-essential shops and hospitality establishments are allowed to open outdoors across the UK, the Bureau of Statistics said.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the three months to April, representing about 1.6 million people, and improved slightly in March from 4.8% in March.

HMRC figures for May show that businesses have hired employees to cope with the stifling demand from consumers tired of lockdowns, and the number of employees on company salaries rose for the sixth straight month, from 197,000 to 28.5 million, according to HMRC statistics for May increased.

But this is 553,000 below the level recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Young adults, hospitality workers and people living in London were on the verge of losing their jobs last year.

The latest figures come after Rishi Sunak rejected business calls to extend the dormancy plan, despite a four-week delay in easing the Covid-19 restrictions previously set for June 21. Business leaders and Labor have warned that thousands of jobs could be lost this summer if they don’t provide new economic support as plans for closures from early July are scrapped.

Shadow Minister Rachel Reeves said the job market remained vulnerable, employing 500,000 fewer than pre-epidemic levels. A month is a long time for sectors such as hospitality, tourism and music industries that continue to be affected by restrictions. Many businesses have financial problems but are still struggling to make a profit, she said.

If a business needs to remain closed or operate at significantly reduced capacity, it cannot repay its employees, rents, and loans. Government support should recognize it.

According to recent official statistics, by mid-May, about 1.8 million employees took a break, including up to a fifth of the total hospitality workforce. The scheme will force employers to pay 10% of workers’ wages starting in early July as taxpayer assistance is cut from its current level of 80%, and will rise to 20% in August. The employee will continue to receive the same amount.

Sunak said the government’s jobs plan was working. We continue to support people and jobs because we understand the value of work and the pain of unemployment, he said.

The closure plan continues through September and we are creating a new career path through apprenticeships, kickstart placements for young people, and targeted support for the long-term unemployed.

It is understood that the Treasury is resisting further extensions as employers report labor shortages after lockdowns were eased earlier this spring. According to ONS’s latest snapshot, the number of job vacancies from March to May was 758,000, just 27,000 from the pre-epidemic level, with the largest increase in accommodation and food services.

Over the three months to April, the reported duplicate rate also decreased to 7.1 per 1,000, down to 4.0 per 1,000, the same as the pre-epidemic level.

But economists believe that problems with employers struggling to find employment will go away in the months after they become bottlenecks as the economy reopens.

Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said it would need to create nearly 3 million jobs to return the UK labor market to pre-epidemic levels. This welcome surge in employment is fast but not yet complete, he said.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

As emergency assistance begins phasing out over the next few weeks and ends fully by October, this gap needs to be narrowed even further to prevent a rise in unemployment later this year.

The Bank of England expects unemployment to peak at 5.5% at the end of the year and rise after the shutdown system ends. Unemployment stayed at 4% before the pandemic hit.

That figure falls far short of initial fears last year that the unemployment rate could hit 12% as a result of the worst recession in 300 years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos