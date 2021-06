FACT SHEET: Rebuilding, Revitalizing and Raising the Ambition of US-EU Relations

The United States and the European Union represent 780 million people who share democratic values ​​and the world’s greatest economic relationship. Together, the United States and the EU laid the foundations for the global economy and the rules-based international order after World War II. We share a deep commitment and investment in the multilateral system, which was built on the basis of enduring universal values, including the strong protection of human rights, and which remains essential to address global challenges. The US and the EU also drafted the rules of the road based on openness, fair competition, transparency and accountability. The US-EU summit will begin updating these rules to protect our health, protect our climate, and ensure democracy works and technology improves our lives.

President Bidens ‘participation underscores the United States’ commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values. The United States is committed to working with the EU to ensure global health security, boost global economic recovery, tackle climate change, improve digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns.

US-EU Trade and Technology Council Launch: Leaders will launch the US-EU Trade and Technology Council to write the rules of the road for the 21st century economy. They will broaden and deepen trade and investment ties, align key policies with technology and standards, launch a new biotechnology and genomics initiative, and drive a digital transformation that drives innovation and is built on democratic values.

Combat and end the COVID-19 pandemic and foster a sustainable global economic recovery: Leaders will reiterate their support for COVAX and pledge to reform the World Health Organization. They are also launching an expert task force to determine the best way to reopen travel safely.

Protect our planet and foster green growth: Leaders will pledge to lead by example in the fight against climate change, including becoming net zero greenhouse gas economies by 2050. They will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris Agreement and to conserve at least 30 percent of land and sea areas by 2030. To this end, the US-EU Climate Working Group will address climate change and degradation environment, promote green growth and urge all other major players to take ambitious measures. In addition, the EU-US Energy Council will continue to coordinate on strategic energy issues, including decarbonization of the energy sector, energy security and sustainable energy supply chains.

Building a stronger, more democratic and more peaceful world: Leaders will pledge to support democracy, defend transparency, fight corruption, end forced labor and protect the human rights of all. The United States will work with the EU on common foreign policy priorities, including Belarus, China, the Eastern Mediterranean, Ethiopia, Iran, Russia, Venezuela and the Western Balkans. They will launch dialogues between the US and the EU on Russia, cyber issues and migration.

# # #

