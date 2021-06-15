UK Covid Live: All 18+ in the UK should be entitled to a jab from the end of this week, NHS boss said | politics





Good morning. After last night’s announcement that the easing of lockdown restrictions remaining in England had been delayed by four weeks, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove toured the studio this morning. Much of what he said mirrored what Boris Johnson said at a press conference, but two lines stood out in the Today interview.

Gove has suggested that the UK must learn to live with Covid deaths at certain levels. When asked if it could kill hundreds of people a day after the restrictions were lifted in July, as government adviser Professor Graham Medley said the program could happen, Gove replied:

As the prime minister and Chris Whitty said at a press conference last night, we had to learn to live with the Covid-19, and the virus was so terrible. We can provide the best protection to people through our vaccination program. However, we know that, like the flu, many people get infected every year and there are certainly many who suffer from it by being hospitalized each year.

When asked if that meant hundreds of people die a day, Gove didn’t deny the possibility, but he emphasized that he wasn’t an epidemiologist. When asked if such a long-term death toll could be accommodated, Gove replied:

I think it’s a fair question, but Id looked the other way around. The most important thing, in my opinion, is how we provide the maximum level of protection for everyone.

Former Medley, professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and part of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said Covid deaths could rise to hundreds a day after lifting all remaining restrictions on the program . . I think it’s possible that it’s not certain. There’s a lot of uncertainty, but I think it’s possible.

Gove has not ruled out some Covid restrictions that continue beyond July. And he also suggested that working from home would be permanent for some people. Asked if the regulation could continue until spring, he said the government wants to remove all possible restrictions. He continued.

Now I doubt. And I’m not advocating this, I think it could be. I think we can see other workplaces that allow people to work from home at certain points and come into the office. I think there can be a change in the way we live. We will not go back to the status quo.

He did not challenge this when it was given to him that he did not rule out restrictions that continued until spring.

Today’s agenda.

9:30 AM: ONS releases weekly death figures for England and Wales.

9:30 AM: Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds speaks on border control.

9:45 AM: Outgoing NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens delivers a speech at the NHS Federation meeting.

10am: Former BBC Director Lord Hall brings evidence to the Commons Cultural Committee of the Martin Bashir/Diana interview scandal. He was followed at 10:45 a.m. by another former DG, Lord Birt, followed by current DG Tim Davie at 11:30 a.m. and BBC Chairman Richard Sharp.

10:00 AM: School Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman presents evidence of sexual abuse at school to the Commons Board of Education.

11.30m: Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove delivers a speech on civil service reform.

12pm: Downing Street will have a daily lobby briefing.

12.30pm: Home secretary Priti Patel delivers a Commons statement to mark the publication of a report on Daniel Morgan’s murder.

2:20 PM: Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, gives MSP a statement on Covid.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid news and non-Covid news, and it will be today. Read our global live blog about the global coronavirus development.

I’m trying to monitor comments (BTL) below the line, but I can’t read them all. If you have a direct question, you’re more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere. I will try to answer the question, and if they are interested in general, I will post the question and reply above the line (ATL). Although I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

Twitter is the way to go if you want to get my attention quickly. Im to @AndrewSparrow.

Or you can email me at [email protected]

