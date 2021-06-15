Polio eradication has finally arrived. Why is the UK taking their feet off the pedals? | Anwa Pula Strike





Despite the Covid pandemic, two wild polio cases were recorded in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2021, with two hiding places remaining. However, eradication is not guaranteed. Polio is malignant and spreads quickly. Even one case poses a threat to unvaccinated children everywhere. That’s why a new strategy launched by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) last week outlines plans for the world to capitalize on this small opportunity to end polio forever.

It is thanks to the GPEI and its supporters that 99.9% of polio cases worldwide have declined in recent decades. The recent announcement by the UK government that it would cut its contribution to the GPEI by more than 95% was a shock. The funding cuts account for nearly a quarter of the annual World Health Organization polio eradication budget.

When I contracted polio in the early 1970s, I was one of hundreds of thousands of children paralyzed by this vaccine-preventable disease each year. Britain is proud to say that today there are more than 19 million people walking who may have been paralyzed by polio. It helped the entire continent of Africa last year officially eradicate the wild polio virus.

Covid has already disrupted vulnerable healthcare systems around the world, exposing more children to vaccine-preventable diseases like polio. It is the wrong decision at the wrong time for the UK to turn its back on those it has long defended.

We’ve come a long way against polio and we have clear plans to cross the finish line

The GPEI is facing its final and most difficult eradication. In addition to continuing wild polio transmission in both countries, the non-wild-type polio, cVDPV, is spreading in immunocompromised communities in parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The Covid pandemic, which temporarily halted eradication efforts last year, has exacerbated these challenges, and UK funding cuts will seriously hamper efforts to overcome them.

With the launch of the five-year strategy, the GPEI is on its way to a polio-free world and the UK still has a chance to be a part of it. The plan will focus more on working with high-risk communities to increase vaccine acceptance and integrating polio activities with essential health care, so that the program provides broader benefits to affected communities.

Like last year’s special global collaboration to develop several Covid-19 vaccines, GPEI and its partners have been on the cutting edge of vaccine innovation. This new program will expand the use of the next-generation vaccine, nOPV2, which started rolling out this year, and can help prevent outbreaks more consistently.

We have been fighting polio so far and we have a clear plan to cross the finish line, which will be reason enough to support full eradication. But investing in polio doesn’t stop at just solving the disease.

The GPEI and its infrastructure are key to keeping the world and the UK safe from emerging disease threats. Extensive surveillance systems and frontline staff have helped detect and respond to outbreaks, including measles, yellow fever, Ebola and avian flu. Last year, the program refocused resources and 30,000 workers to urgently respond to the Covid pandemic through testing and tracking, public health messaging and community engagement.

Epidemics have shown how quickly new diseases can spread around the world. If the UK is serious about improving global health security that will also benefit its people, it should continue to support the GPEI infrastructure.

The UK has a historic opportunity to show its leadership in global health, making polio the second most eradicated human disease after smallpox. Now is the time to go one step further. If the epidemic has taught us anything, it’s that while the virus circulates everywhere, exponential outbreaks always remain on the cards.

