No sign of a thaw between Russia and the United States before the Geneva summit | Russia





On the 24-hour Russian public news channel, Thursday started off like any other: with a segment about the aging US president battling the cicadas, then giving a confused speech on his upcoming summit in Geneva with Vladimir Putin.

I’m going to let [Putin] know what I want him to know, Biden said after a cutaway photo of him slapping his neck before boarding Air Force One this week.

Signs of a thaw between Russia and the United States ahead of Wednesday’s summit aren’t immediately evident on state television, but then again, this is the last place they would be.

For years, belligerent news segments about the West and especially Ukraine have only been surpassed by even more garish news talk shows, where Russian pundits vie to give the most scrutiny. noisy and most belligerent of recent political developments. The few liberals who join them are ritually crushed.

Not quite a mirror of Kremlins thinking, Russian television pundits are more inclined to flatter the leadership from all angles: by portraying Biden as a spoiled grandfather, then as an elderly statesman. bowing to the need to meet Putin, then like a schoolboy fearing his next clash with the Russian president. Poor and unhappy [Biden], undermined the host of a show, 60 Minutes, mocking the White House’s remarks about its preparations for the talks.

Putin’s support for Alexander Lukashenko is a point of contention. Photograph: Reuters

The Bidens team has kept a little secret about their rigorous preparations; indeed, his wife, Jill, said he was too prepared. White House insists the president is under no illusions about a Russian reset, but Biden argues there are issues like arms control and possibly the climate emergency the two leaders need to discuss , and lobbied to re-establish a routine strategic dialogue between the United States. and Russian officials.

Were not looking for conflict, the president said on Sunday. We seek to resolve actions that we believe are inconsistent with international standards, number one. Second, where we can work together, maybe we can do it in terms of strategic doctrine that – that can maybe be worked together. Were prepared to do so.

In an NBC News interview that aired Monday, Putin said he would consider establishing such a dialogue, depending on how Wednesday’s summit unfolds.

In the real world, the past week has given few ideas of a breakthrough to come. A decision by Russian courts on Thursday evening to ban Alexei Navalnys’ organization as an extremist will reaffirm the issue of human rights in Russia on the summit’s agenda. And Russia’s support for Alexander Lukashenko will also lead to a battle over what Moscow claims to be a sphere of influence in Belarus and Ukraine, despite the breakup of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago.

I don’t know how you can get around that, said Melinda Haring of the Atlantic Council at a recent panel discussion hosted by the Center for National Interest, a Washington think tank. Ukraine, Belarus, Russian domestic politics, NATO expansion, it’s all about who owns what. Do Belarusians decide their future, Ukrainians decide their future or Vladimir Putin? I think it is an insurmountable problem.

Analysts suggested the next summit would be boring and a carefully controlled nap as the two sides attempted some kind of reboot following a disastrous meeting between Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki in 2018, which Trump insisted on holding without help. Senior US advisers were apoplectic as Trump walked out of one-on-one talks with Putin and rejected his own FBI assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. President Putin says that is not not Russia. I see no reason why this would be the case, he told reporters. A counselor later said she considered faking a medical emergency to end the press conference.

In a statement Thursday, Trump reiterated that he trusted Putin more than US intelligence, and called on Biden to extend his warmest greetings to the Russian leader. In his interview on NBC, Putin returned the compliment, describing Trump as an extraordinary and talented individual.

The White House doesn’t want a joint press conference this time around. Biden told reporters: This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference to try to embarrass themselves.

Biden says Putin is ‘worthy opponent’ ahead of talks video

Other than avoiding a scandal, there seems to be little that Moscow and Washington can agree on. Relations between Russia and the United States are at their worst in recent memory, littered with conflicts over Russian aggression in Ukraine, alleged interference in the United States elections and cyberattacks. Russia accused the US and NATO of interfering in neighboring Eastern European countries, while Putin sought to assimilate Trump supporters who stormed the US Congress in January with a crackdown on street opposition in Russia.

If there is room for a deal, it will likely be tied to safeguarding the remaining nuclear arms control architecture, which experienced further disintegration under the Trump administration, with the United States refusing to discuss the renewal of the new START and withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, a decision that was formalized by Russia this month.

But otherwise, it is difficult to find the way forward.

I think they are getting together to try to understand why they need bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, said Andrey Sushentsov of the Russian discussion club Valdai.

The change in administration in the White House could produce a positive dynamic, he said, as could the adoption by the Biden administrations of the goal of stable and predictable relations with Moscow, a deliberately practical agenda which, according to him. he reflects Russia’s foreign policy.

He said the meeting could allow the two sides to clean up to prevent the competition from escalating into a more dangerous stage.

Success from Moscow’s point of view could be judged on a modest scale, he said.

We need to look for signs that the two teams respect each other as professionals, he said. And can this team deliver? Can Biden deliver? Because during the Trump administration, that was not the case.

Additional reporting by Julian Borger in Washington

