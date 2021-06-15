Britain and Australia sign historic trade agreement





British Prime Minister agreed to UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement during meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in London will promote It offers young people the opportunity to live and work in Australia and remove barriers to business. Relations between Britain and Australia begin anew as leaders agree to step up cooperation on security, climate change, science and technology.

In the first major trade deal the government has negotiated from scratch since we left the EU, the UK has a trade deal with Australia, eliminating tariffs on all UK goods and revitalizing jobs and businesses across the country.

Key elements of the deal were agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia at a meeting on Downing Street last night. [Monday 14 June]. A final agreement on the principles will be announced in the next few days.

During the discussion, leaders reaffirmed the ongoing partnership between the UK and Australia and agreed to work closely together on defense, technological cooperation and climate change response, including future clean technology partnerships.

The new free trade agreement will make iconic British products like cars, scotch whiskey, biscuits and ceramics cheaper to sell to Australia, which will boost a UK industry that employs 3.5 million people nationwide. The UK-Australia trade relationship was worth $13.9 billion last year and will grow following the deal, creating opportunities for businesses and producers across the UK.

UK farmers are protected by tariff-free import restrictions for 15 years using tariff rate quotas and other safeguards. We are also supporting agricultural producers to increase exports abroad, including in new markets in the Indo-Pacific.

Under the contract, Britons under 35 have more freedom to travel and work in Australia and provide exciting opportunities for young people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Today marks a new dawn in the relationship between Britain and Australia, supported by our shared history and common values.

Our new free trade agreement opens up fantastic opportunities for UK businesses and consumers, as well as young people who want to work and live on the other side of the world.

This is the best-looking global UK that deepens our alliance and helps all parts of the country better recover from the pandemic.

This free trade agreement will increase choice for UK consumers and save up to 34 million households per year by eliminating tariffs on popular Australian items such as Jacobs Creek and Hardys wine, swimwear and confectionery.

We offer the following benefits across the UK:

Scotland exported 126 million beverages to Australia in 2020. The deal will help distillers by removing tariffs of up to 5% on Scotch whiskey. More than 450 Welsh companies exported to Australia last year, particularly life sciences companies and chemical manufacturers are expected to benefit. 90% of all products exported from Northern Ireland to Australia are machinery and manufactured products used extensively in Australia’s mining, quarrying and recycling sectors. The new FTA eliminates tariffs and simplifies customs procedures. Automakers in central and northern England will cut tariffs of up to 5% to boost export demand.

The FTA with Australia is also a gateway to the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region and will strengthen our bid for the CPTPP, one of the largest free trade zones in the world, with a GDP of 9 trillion and covering 11 Pacific countries from Australia to Mexico will be .

Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade said:

This deal is offered for the UK and shows what we can achieve as a sovereign trading nation. This is a fundamental liberalization agreement that eliminates tariffs on all UK goods, opens up new opportunities for service providers and tech companies, and allows employees to travel and work together.

This agreement paves the way for us to participate in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 9 trillion free trade area home to the largest consumer markets now and in the future.

Membership will create unprecedented opportunities for farmers, producers, innovators and investors to do business in the engine room of the global economy of tomorrow.

Ambitious deals on market access for service professionals, cutting-edge digital provisions and reducing barriers to investment will benefit the UK services sector.

The UK exported 5.4 billion services to Australia in 2020, including 1.4 billion insurance and pension services and 780 million financial services. The bureaucracy and bureaucracy of over 13,000 small businesses already across the UK will be dismantled. Export goods to Australia with faster export times.

Congress will have the opportunity to scrutinize the contract in detail, along with an impact assessment and explanatory notes, once the text is posted.

Mike Cherry, national president of the Small Business Alliance, said:

A trade deal with Australia will be good news for many of our long-time exporters from Australia and those looking to expand their trade ambitions.

A deal like this will reap huge rewards for small businesses across the UK as we benefit from post-Brexit growth beyond the pandemic. About 40% of UK small businesses that do international trade already do business with Australia, with trade deals of up to 900 million just increasing that number.

The inclusion of a small business chapter in this contract will fully meet the requirements of the small business in the future.

Julian David, CEO of techUK, said:

Australia is a key market for the UK tech sector and an important gateway to the Indo-Pacific region. The free trade agreement announced today contains the most advanced digital trade provisions of any deal the UK has ever signed, and opens up opportunities for innovative businesses operating in emerging technologies such as AI and clean technologies.

The free flow of data provision and the prohibition of data localization allow SMEs to explore the market, especially without setting up servers. We look forward to working with industry and government to help the sector take full advantage of these state-of-the-art digital trade provisions.

