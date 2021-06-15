Mickelson at home and running out of time for US Open title | News, Sports, Jobs





SAN DIEGO (AP) – Phil Mickelson has accepted a special exemption from the USGA with reason to believe it could be his last move to ultimately win a US Open.

Now he’s got five years older, thanks to his stunning victory last month at the PGA Championship that made him the oldest winner in 161 years at the majors.

The clock is still ticking, however.

Mickelson turns 51 on the eve of the US Open, and Lefty leaves nothing to chance. It took a few days to celebrate his sixth major title, then it was time to get down to business.

“It’s a unique opportunity because I’ve never won a US Open,” Mickelson said on Monday. “It’s in my garden. I am fortunate enough to prepare properly and wanted to do the right job. So I kind of cut off all the noise. I turned off my phone. I cut a lot of other things that I can focus on this week and really give my best chance to try and play my best.

If his victory at Kiawah Island were any surprise, it would be pure fantasy.

Mickelson holds the wrong kind of US Open record with his six finalists, most recently in 2013 at Merion, and he stands out even more as he’s the only major preventing him from joining the group most golf elitist with a Grand Claquer career.

He’s a three-time winner of the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, although calling it a field advantage can be misleading. It was 20 years since Mickelson last hoisted a trophy at Torrey Pines, just before Rees Jones – known as the “Open Doctor” – revised the southern course in hopes the municipal course could accommodate a US Open.

Since then, Mickelson has missed the cup as often as he finished in the top 10 – five apiece – and he has rarely fought.

How much of that was redesign? What was the attitude? Hard to say. Mickelson has never been lacking in enthusiasm – how else to explain how he spent a 30-year record between PGA Tour victories? – although even him questioned his efforts at Torrey.

He grew up in San Diego and still lives here, but Torrey wasn’t his main course as a junior and he never comes to Torrey except for PGA Tour week in January. That changed last week. Mickelson generally likes to play the week before a major tournament. This time he took two weeks off for a crash course.

“I spent a lot of time on the greens, because even though they are not at tournament speed, I needed to relearn and see the breaks and know what the ball is doing on these greens”, Mickelson said. “Because when you see the way the ball rolls you know where you need to be for your approach and you know what kind of shot is best for hitting certain approaches.

“Granted, I’ve played here a bunch since doing it again, but I really haven’t spent a lot of time learning the nuances,” he said. “And I did it early last week.”

He spent Monday playing 18 holes with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and teenager Akshay Bhatia. Mickelson placed cup-sized signs on four quadrants of the green and hung them at different angles.

There was also time for a teaching moment. He put a few balls off the 18th green to hit some momentum flop shots that went as high as it went, about 12 feet. It wasn’t a shot he intended to make, but rather an illustration of how to hit the shot. DeChambeau crouched down and held his phone a few feet from the grass to capture a video as his swing trainer watched.

“There’s kind of a misconception about how the flop move works,” said Mickelson. “Bryson and Chris Como, they get that, that is, you hit the ground first and then the club bounces off the ball. Most people try to turn their hands around and catch the ball first. They were getting a close up.

The rest of the day on Monday was laid back in warm weather and a mix of blue skies and navy layers. It’s not the same Torrey Pines players face in January. The fairways are faster, and the kikuyu rough is widespread and punitive.

There wasn’t a lot of stress. There should be plenty of them on Thursday, and that’s what Mickelson is trying to avoid. Few other players over the years have delivered as much creativity and excitement with shots as only one can imagine.

Mickelson tries to keep it simple. He set to work. He has a plan.

“There’s a good way to play here for every bowling, and I’ve just tried to do too much in the past,” he said. “I felt like if I could learn the greens and know what a lot of 30 and 40 foot putts do, then I don’t have to try and put them in those tiny little racks, and I can do easy starts and make some of the longer putts. It was kind of my thought process.

“It will hopefully allow me to play a little more stress-free.”

