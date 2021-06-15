US, EU agree to end dispute over aid to Airbus and Boeing





BRUSSELS President Biden on Tuesday announced the end of a bitter 17-year dispute with the European Union over aircraft subsidies for Boeing and Airbus, suspending the threat of billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on the respective economies for five years .

The breakthrough came as Mr Biden prepared to meet with key European leaders at a summit between the United States and the EU. EU officials said two days of negotiations in Brussels between Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, and Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU trade commissioner, ultimately resulted in a deal that member countries approved overnight.

In a briefing for reporters, Tai said the two sides agreed to extend the tariff suspension for another five years while working together to counter Chinese investments in the aviation sector.

But she said the deal set limits on the subsidies the European Union would be allowed to provide to Airbus, and she warned that the United States would reimpose billions of dollars in tariffs if subsidies from Union countries European Union crossed a red line.

These tariffs will remain suspended, as long as EU support for Airbus is in line with the terms of the deal, she said. If EU support crosses the red line and US producers are unable to compete fairly and on a level playing field, the US retains the option of reactivating the suspended tariffs.

The deal means significant punitive tariffs estimated at $ 11.5 billion, on a wide range of products, including wine, tractors, spirits, molasses and cheese, will continue to be suspended after the two parties agreed to do so in March as they tried to settle the dispute.

The dispute between Airbus and Boeing over illegal government subsidies dates back almost two decades. In 2019, the World Trade Organization ruled that the European Union had illegally provided support to Airbus, paving the way for Washington to respond with tariffs representing up to $ 7.5 billion in annual trade.

About a year later, in a side case, he ruled that the US benefits for Boeing also violated trade rules, allowing Brussels to hit the US with annual tariffs of around $ 4 billion.

Ms Tai described the new deal as part of Mr Bidens’ efforts to conduct what he called a foreign policy for the middle class. She said resolving the dispute would protect 1.2 million jobs in the aerospace and allied industries.

The president regularly says that we are stronger when we work with our friends and allies, she said. Supporting Boeing means supporting high paying jobs and a strong supply chain here at home.

Update

June 15, 2021, 9:16 a.m. ET

Mr Biden pledged to ease trade tensions with the allies, and his decision to meet with the highest officials of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council of Member States, has been highly appreciated here.

At the Group of 7 summit in Britain, seated with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Biden praised the European Union. For my part, I think the European Union is an incredibly strong and dynamic entity, which has a lot to do with the ability of Western Europe not only to manage its economic problems, but also to provide the backbone and the support for NATO, Biden said.

This is a marked departure from the views expressed by former President Donald J. Trump, who saw the European Union as an economic enemy and competitor and ridiculed NATO members as spending free riders. American military.

In some ways, the European Union, given its enormous economic power as a market and as a trading bloc, has more impact on American life than any other multilateral institution. Mr. Biden wants more support from the Europeans to limit the harmful effects of the rise of China, with which the Europeans do important trade.

Large countries like Germany, France and Italy are reluctant to join Washington in a conflicted relationship with China, but attitudes are hardening due to human rights violations by the Chinese in their countries, questionable business practices and widespread industrial espionage. The European Union, for example, has agreed to a voluntary investment screening program, similar in concept to the US interagency committee on foreign investment known as CFIUS.

There are other significant disputes between the United States and the European Union, including another lingering case over Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum. Mr. Trump used special national security provisions to impose the tariffs, which sparked a larger trade war.

The European Union retaliated by targeting some $ 3.4 billion in US imports with tariffs on a range of top-brand products, including Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.

Brussels suspended its retaliatory tariffs in May, hoping to negotiate a longer-term solution with Mr Biden and his administration to the problem of overcapacity of steel around the world.

Mr Dombrovskis urged Mr Biden to speak of courtesy and drop those tariffs.

The two sides are also discussing other complex issues such as transatlantic data flows and digital privacy, border carbon taxes and digital taxes.

They also agreed to establish a new Trade and Technology Council to consult more formally on trade and technical standards. Part of the idea is to agree on how to limit Chinese digital ambitions in areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity and filter Chinese investments in areas that could have security implications. for Europe and the United States.

A senior US official said the council would be an interagency body to coordinate with Brussels in priority areas such as artificial intelligence standards, quantum computing and biotechnology, supply chain resilience coordination and investment screening and export controls.

Dealing with China’s non-market practices, its economic abuses and its efforts to shape the rules of the road in technology for the 21st century, the official said, would be at the heart of the council’s work.

An official from the European Union said the standards are complicated because the systems differ, but cited issues such as 5G infrastructure (read Huawei) and semiconductors as possible topics for the council to discuss.

