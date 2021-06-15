Don’t sign the UK-Australia trade deal, says RSPCA





The RSPCA is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to sign an imminent trade deal with Australia, which will open up the UK to lower welfare revenues from animal products raised illegally here.

Agriculture in Australia includes many practices banned in the UK, including the practice of keeping hens in accumulators, providing beef growth hormone, and having their skin cut around the bottom of the sheep called mules.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive Officer of RSPCA, said: Everything we hear indicates that Boris Johnson has almost signed a contract. He will leave behind the fierce struggle for welfare standards here at once and will not give incentives to improve welfare standards in Australia. It starts a race to the bottom and the losers will be billions of livestock and British farmers.

As sister charity RSPCA Australia points out, standards are far below UK standards, including the beef sector at the heart of these trade negotiations. Australia does not mandate CCTV in slaughterhouses as in the UK, allows hot branding, and allows livestock transit times twice that of the UK. In Australia, about a million cows are raised in barren, shadeless pens. Significant progress has been made for animal welfare in the country over the past few years, and the government has further promised that a deal allowing products from animals bred in conditions that will shock many UK consumers is an obvious backward step.

It is highly commendable for the UK to become a global leader in animal welfare, but that promise is undermined if we allow lower welfare income.

It is highly commendable for the UK to become a global leader in animal welfare, but that promise is undermined if we allow lower welfare income.

How Australian beef production differs from the UK model 40% of beef produced in Australia involves the use of hormones, a practice currently unacceptable in the UK. Australia also allows hot branding not used in the UK. Exports from Australia are scored only 2 out of 4 for welfare by RSPCA Australia, and there is no mandatory slaughterhouse CCTV in the UK. As the UK prepares to halt live exports, the government is preparing a deal with Australia. Beef cattle are transported in extreme heat without food or water for up to 48 hours. battery cage for poultry

The UK banned battery cages for laying hens in 2012, but it is still used in Australia. In this system, hens are given less space per bird than an A4 paper and can see 100,000 birds stacked in a cage. Lack of space causes stress, prevents you from performing natural actions, and can lead to health problems.

Chlorinated Chicken

Chlorinated chicken, where the carcass is rinsed with chlorine to kill microorganisms that can cause food poisoning, is now banned in the UK. It often raises public health concerns, but overshadows welfare concerns as the need to chlorinate chickens can stem from poor conditions in intensive systems that increase the likelihood of disease spreading.

Concerns about Australian pig production

In the UK, sow stalls were banned in 1999 and the government is now in talks to phase out the farrowing box system. Although much of the industry has stopped using it, sow stalls are now permitted in Australia. Standard sow pens in Australia are 2 m long and 60 cm wide and are used during pregnancy for up to 6 weeks. They severely limit the pig’s ability to move and cannot look back.

As part of its declaration commitments, the UK government has committed to upholding and, where possible, improving UK animal welfare standards, especially when new free trade agreements (FTAs) are negotiated. The UK has higher legal animal welfare standards than Australia in many areas. Australia has limited federal laws on farm animal welfare, and their codes of practice are not binding as they have not yet been translated into legally enforceable standards and guidelines. The World Animal Protection Index, the only independent guide to legal farm standards, ranks Australia lower than the UK.

To maintain its commitments to the public and UK farmers, the government must ensure that tariffs on eggs, beef and pork are not eased unless Australian standards are at least equivalent to UK standards and maintain a ban on imports of products produced as growth promoters. do. .

