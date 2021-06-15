US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea | US News





The ship was accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh and the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey on a routine mission.

A group of US aircraft carriers led by the USS Ronald Reagan entered the South China Sea on a routine mission, the US Navy said, at a time of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most of the disputed waterway.

The aircraft carrier is accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh and the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

China frequently opposes US military missions in the South China Sea, saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the latest mission comes after China condemned the Group of Seven countries (G7 ) for a statement criticizing Beijing on a range of issues.

While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include aerial operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between the surface and air units, the US Navy said.

Aircraft carrier operations in the South China Sea are part of the routine US Navy presence in the Indo-Pacific.

China has stepped up its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, including building man-made islands and air bases, where it has installed missile systems and other equipment.

The South China Sea has emerged as one of many hot spots in the difficult China-U.S. Relationship, with Washington rejecting what it calls Beijing’s illegal territorial claims in the resource-rich waters, which are also claimed by Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia.

In a show of force against Chinese claims, US warships have crossed the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, citing freedom of navigation.

American military alliances

In a related development, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the country will extend a key military pact with the United States, after months of negotiations between the two countries.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened in February last year to end the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) after Washington canceled the visa of a close ally who was waging its internationally condemned war on drugs.

Duterte, who cultivated closer ties with China, later reversed his decision, which analysts said could have further weakened decades of close military cooperation between Manila and Washington, DC.

A Growler launches from the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald reagan [Courtesy of US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee]This is the third time that Duterte has extended the agreement, which provides the legal framework for joint military exercises with the United States.

The President informed us of his decision to extend the suspension of the repeal of the Visiting Forces Agreement for another six months while he studies and both sides further respond to his concerns about particular aspects of the okay, Locsin said.

A foreign affairs spokeswoman said the department was awaiting details from Dutertes’ office on specific areas of concern.

Dutertes’ move also comes as China intensifies its forays into Philippine waters, angering many Filipinos.

The Philippines and the United States held small-scale joint exercises in April after last year’s war games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

