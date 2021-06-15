China blows up US as Biden rallies allies on trip to Europe





China has lashed out at the United States, calling the country “very sick indeed” after President Joe Biden won the support of his European allies to present a more united front against Beijing.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticized Biden’s efforts at the Group of Seven and North Atlantic Treaty Organization summits in recent days. The response was the latest sign of Beijing’s frustration with Washington, amid tensions over everything from trade and security to human rights and the pandemic.

“The United States is sick and very sick,” Zhao told reporters during the ministry’s first press briefing since G-7 meetings in the UK. “The G-7 had better take their pulse and come up with a prescription.”

Zhao criticized the G-7 statement, which expressed concerns about Chinese policies in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang – issues which Beijing says fall within its own internal affairs. Still, he sought to downplay the size of the US coalition, saying the declaration “exposes the bad intentions of the US and a few others to create confrontation and estrangement and expand differences and disagreements.”

Washington has sought to build a united front on Beijing, although Biden was content with modest condemnation at the G-7 meeting and gradual NATO results. A statement released after the NATO meeting mentioned China 10 times, compared to just once after the last summit in 2019. Russia has been nominated more than 60 times this year. The document also states that the bloc “maintains a constructive dialogue with China to the extent possible.”

NATO slammed

“China certainly has cause for concern as NATO’s action can be seen as yet another US-led measure to surround and contain China,” said Vivian Zhan, associate professor of Chinese politics. at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “China will be motivated to strengthen its ties with US allies, for example through trade, investment and diplomatic actions in order to undermine the US alliance or make its maintenance more costly for the US . “

China has attacked NATO in particular, after Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “concerned about China’s coercive policies, which contrast with core values ​​enshrined in the Washington Treaty” on which rests the block. Stoltenberg cited China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, military cooperation with Russia and its use of disinformation.

The alliance has “inflicted war and turmoil on the world,” Zhao said, lifting the 1999 bombing of his embassy in Belgrade. “This is NATO’s blood debt to the Chinese people,” Zhao said.

Read more: Even without Trump, tensions simmer between the United States and its allies

The United States later apologized for the incident, saying it was an error resulting from the use of outdated maps.

Previously, China’s mission to the European Union had adopted a more measured tone, saying the country was not posing a “systemic challenge” to any country. However, the mission warned that Beijing would “not stand idly by” in the face of any challenge, according to a statement published on its website Tuesday.

No danger

Biden had pushed the G-7 to confront China on issues such as forced labor and human rights abuses, and on its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure plan. He said he also raised the issue of China’s denial of external access to its laboratories to determine the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The G-7 communiqué calls for a “timely, transparent, expert-led and science-based” study by the World Health Organization into the origins of the disease.

Some, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have expressed concern over the transformation of the G-7 into an anti-China group. “It’s not about being against something, but for something,” Merkel said at one point at the summit.

China does not pose a threat to any of the NATO member countries, said Henry Wang, chairman of the Center for China and Globalization, which has former government officials on its advisory board and describes itself as the leading non-think tank. world government of China.

“China does not see NATO as a rival and NATO should not project a rivalry on China,” he said. “We really need to focus on peaceful building and working with the world, especially in tackling the pandemic, climate change and economic recovery.”

– With the help of Philip Glamann and Jing Li

Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos