FACT SHEET: US-EU Agreement on Cooperation Framework for Large Civil Aircraft





US, EU reach deal to tackle common challenges facing China

At the start of his trip, the President made it clear that his aim was to demonstrate the capacity of democracies to both meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new era. And, it was clear that he wanted to demonstrate that the United States could lead the democracies of the world in a foreign policy for the middle class. Today’s announcement that the United States and the European Union (EU) have come to an agreement in the Boeing-Airbus dispute and agreed to address common challenges facing China does just that. The US and EU will suspend tariffs for five years and work together to challenge and counter China’s non-market practices in this sector in a specific way that reflects our standards of fair competition. This includes collaboration on inbound and outbound investment and technology transfer.

Today’s agreement represents a model the United States can build on for other challenges posed by China. The President regularly says that we are stronger when we work with our friends and allies. Today’s announcement is a demonstration of this in action.

And, this agreement will strengthen the long-term competitiveness and innovation of a key sector that is one of the most important sources of middle-class jobs in the country. The aerospace sector directly employs over 500,000 workers and supports over 700,000 jobs in related industries. in all 50 states. Through its supply chain, it purchases more than a billion parts from more than ten thousand American companies.

The United States and the EU are home to 780 million people who share democratic values ​​and the world’s greatest economic relationship. Together we wrote the rules of the road based on democratic values, fair competition and transparency after WWII and we must work together to update these rules. The announcement comes on the day of the US-EU summit, an opportunity to rebuild US-EU ties, elevate the relationship’s ambition and commit to working together on the global stage.

The United States and the European Union have agreed on a framework to promote a level playing field, overcome long-standing differences and address common challenges, including our common concerns about economic practices. unjust and coercive from China. Strengthening our trade and investment relations with the European Union is a top priority for the Administration, and our initial efforts have been successful.

The two sides agreed on the following general principles to guide their future cooperation:

Suspend the tariffs related to this dispute for five years. It shows a mutual determination to make a fresh start in the relationship. The agreement also retains flexibility for the United States to reapply tariffs if they no longer compete on an equal footing.

Establish a working group to analyze and overcome any disagreements that may arise between the parties. The working group will collaborate and continue to discuss and develop these appropriate principles and actions. The trade ministers leading the working group will consult at least once a year. The working group will meet on request or at least every 6 months.

Ensure that our workers and our industries can compete on a level playing field. and the EU have agreed to clear statements on acceptable support for large civil aircraft manufacturers that affirm the results of the disputes and the parties’ intention to ensure that our workers and industries can compete on a fair basis.

Confront the threat posed by Chinese ambitions to build a sector on non-market practices, in particular:

Significant cooperation to counter (1) investments in the EU and the United States by non-market actors, which can lead to the appropriation of the technology; and (2) overseas investments in China which are influenced by non-market forces. Identify areas where joint work is needed to take parallel action against non-trade practices. Share information on these and other areas to forge a common approach in the large civil aircraft sector.

