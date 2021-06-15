



According to the government, more than 30 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 30,209,707 people have all received the coronavirus vaccine (57.4% of the adult population).

And 41,831,056 took the first jab (79.4%).

The UK has reported more than 7,000 COVID cases for the seventh day in a row.

Another 7,673 infections and 10 more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 7,742 infections and 3 deaths announced on Monday, while 6,048 cases and 13 deaths were recorded last week.

NHS England has now expanded its vaccine offering to all people over the age of 23.

And all 18+ in the UK will be able to book their first dose by the end of this week, Downing Street confirmed.

Meanwhile, people in the public who have already had their first jab are urging them to move forward for a second dose to protect against the threat of a new COVID strain.

To ensure that people get the strongest protection possible, we will reduce the dosing interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks, speeding up the rate of second doses for people over 40.

Now 30 million second doses have been administered across the UK.

The second dose is very important for full protection.

Vaccines are our way out of this epidemic, so when it’s your turn, come forward and get both jabs. pic.twitter.com/URcAJEkTDM

— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 15, 2021

People over 40 who got their first dose by mid-May will get their second dose by July 19.

Also, a new analysis from the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) showed for the first time that two COVID vaccines were highly effective against hospitalizations for the delta strain first discovered in India.

The data show that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization at both doses.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “This is a very important milestone as the second dose is becoming more and more important. Every day our immunization program reaches a new level.

“With over 30 million people now receiving second doses across the UK, we are facing a new strain, providing maximum protection to our loved ones.

“The strength of the union has never been more evident than the vaccination efforts in the UK. All four corners of the country have come together for one common purpose: to get the jab and fight this virus.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone across the country who responded to our call to the battlefield and rolled up their sleeves to get the jab. I encourage everyone 23 and older to come forward and grab the jab.”

18+ in Wales and Northern Ireland are already eligible for the jab, 30+ in Scotland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pushed back hopes for a “freedom day” for June 21st to July 19th amid growing delta-variant cases, announcing a postponement of Phase 4 of the UK’s roadmap on COVID-19 measures.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove told Sky News that July 19 is the “close date” for the UK’s remaining coronavirus restrictions and will require “unprecedented and surprising” changes to the situation to derail it.

Nicola Sturgeon delays relieving obstruction

Scotland is also likely to remain in COVID-19 restrictions for an additional three weeks, starting on June 28, said former US Secretary of State Nicholas Stirr.

Speaking at Holyrood, Sturgeon did not rule out further deregulation, but said the Scottish government needed to “buy enough time” for its vaccination program to continue working.

A three-week delay could allow more people to get a second coronavirus vaccine amid concerns over rising cases of the delta strain, she added.







