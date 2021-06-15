Ocugen secures manufacturing partnership for US production





MALVERN, Pa., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gene therapies to cure diseases of blindness and develop a vaccine to save lives against COVID-19, today announced that it has selected Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Washington as a manufacturing partner for COVAXIN to prepare for the potential commercial manufacture of COVAXIN for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

We are fully committed to bringing COVAXIN to the US and Canadian markets, as we believe it has the potential to save lives by adding a weapon to the arsenal in the fight against emerging variants, said JP Gabriel, vice-president. Senior President of Ocugens, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. . Securing US-based manufacturing capacity is a critical step as we prepare to submit our regulatory requests to the FDA and Health Canada. Based on Bharat Biotechs ‘strong track record of developing and marketing vaccines globally and Jubilants’ proven track record in manufacturing, we are well prepared to transfer US manufacturing of COVAXIN to our new partner.

We are excited to expand our basket of vaccine products and meet our customers’ growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, said Amit Arora, President of Jubilant HollisterStier.

We are happy to partner with Ocugen and support the ongoing fight against COVID-19. With two facilities in North America working to manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, we remain committed to supporting efforts to eradicate this global pandemic, said Pramod Yadav, CEO of Jubilant Pharma Limited.

About COVAXIN

COVAXIN, the Indian COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that is manufactured using a Vero cell manufacturing platform. This platform has an excellent safety history with over 300 million doses of various vaccines provided. Based on a traditional vaccine platform that has a long established safety profile, COVAXIN continues to show strong results in all studies conducted to date, including a vaccine efficacy rate of 78% efficacy. overall and 100% in severe COVID-19 disease, including hospitalizations. , in the second interim results of the phase 3 clinical trial of Bharat Biotechs.

In addition to generating a strong immune response against several antigens, COVAXIN has been shown to generate memory T cell responses, for its multiple epitopes, indicating longevity and a rapid antibody response to future infections. With published data demonstrating a safety profile superior to published safety data from separate studies for several other vaccines, COVAXIN is packaged in multidose vials that can be stored at 2-8 ° C.

COVAXIN studies show potential efficacy against three key variants of SARS-CoV-2. Scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -National Institute of Virology, using an in vitro plaque reduction neutralization test, found that sera vaccinated with COVAXIN effectively neutralized the Brazilian variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.128. 2, the alpha variant, B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, as well as the delta variant, B.1.617, which was first identified in India. These studies suggest that COVAXIN vaccination may be effective against several variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Based on the over 30 million doses supplied in India and other countries, COVAXIN has an excellent safety record. COVAXIN is currently being administered under emergency use authorizations in 13 countries, and emergency use authorization applications are pending in more than 60 other countries.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gene therapies to cure diseases of blindness and the development of a vaccine to save lives against COVID-19. Our revolutionary modifying gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug one-to-many and our new biologic candidate aims to provide better therapy for patients with underserved diseases such as wet macular degeneration associated with age, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing the Bharat Biotechs COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

About Jubilant HollisterStier

Jubilant HollisterStier, part of Jubilant Pharma Limited, is a leading integrated contract manufacturer of sterile, ophthalmic, otic, topical, sterile and non-sterile liquid injectables. With facilities in North America, Jubilant HollisterStier provides specialty manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Services include a full range of support to streamline the manufacturing process, from process qualification to marketing.

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is a global integrated pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacture and supply of APIs, solid dosage formulations, radiopharmaceuticals, allergy products and Contract manufacturing of sterile injectables and non-sterile products through six FDA approved manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and India and a network of 48 radiopharmacies in the United States. The company has a team of approximately 5,200 multicultural people around the world and is committed to delivering value to its customers in more than 75 countries. It is well recognized as a “partner of choice” by major pharmaceutical companies around the world.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as predict, believe, potential, proposed, continue, estimate, anticipate, expect, plan, intend, could, could, could, will, should, or other words that reflect the uncertainty of future events or results to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about the qualitative evaluations of the available data, the potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials and the expected timing of clinical trial readings and regulatory submissions. This information involves risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, start and / or completion dates of clinical trials, start dates and / or completion dates regulatory submission, regulatory approval dates and / or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preliminary and interim data (including interim data from the Phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotechs in India), including the possibility of new adverse clinical trial data and further analysis of existing clinical trial data; the risk that the results of in vitro studies may not be duplicated in human clinical trials; the risk that clinical trial data will be subject to different interpretations and evaluations, including during the peer review / publication process, in the scientific community at large and by regulatory authorities; if and when Bharat Biotechs clinical trial data will be published in scientific journals and, if so, when and with what modifications; whether we will be able to provide sufficient additional information to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the design and results of the preclinical and clinical studies of COVAXIN, which have been conducted by Bharat Biotech in India so that these trials support a Biologics License Application (BLA), size, scope, timing and outcome of any additional trials or studies that we may need to conduct to support a BLA; any additional information on chemistry, manufacturing and controls that we may be required to submit at the time of our BLA filing; if and when an application for authorization under an emergency order will be made in Canada; if and when such requests can be approved by Health Canada; whether developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the regulatory pathway available for vaccines in the United States, Canada or other jurisdictions; market demand for COVAXIN in the United States or Canada; FDA or Health Canada decisions affecting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and / or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of COVAXIN in the United States or Canada, including the development of products or therapies by other companies. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section titled Risk Factors in the Quarterly and Annual Reports that we file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. Press release.

Ocugen Contact: Ocugen, Inc. Sanjay SubramanianCFO and Company Manager [email protected]

Media contact: LaVoieHealthScience Lisa [email protected]+1 9783955970

