US Open start times: rounds 1 and 2





Note: The USGA, which owns and operates the US Open, controls all digital broadcast and broadcast rights to this event.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2021 US Open Championship, Thursday (June 17) and Friday (June 18). Welcomes Torrey Pines South for the first time since 2008 and will play 7,652 yards in par 71.

Scroll below for full pairings.

RELATED: Nine Things to Know About Torrey Pines | DeChambeau and a ‘bomb and gouge’ story

Thursday # 1 / Friday # 10 (every hour PT)

6.45 a.m. / 12.30 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

6:56 am / 12:41 pm Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

7:29 am / 1:14 pm Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

7:40 am / 1:25 pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

8:02 am / 1:47 pm Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

8:13 am / 1:58 pm Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

8:24 am / 2:09 pm Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

8:35 am / 2:20 pm JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long

8:46 am / 2:31 pm Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole,

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

12:52 / 7:07 am Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

Thursday, # 10 / Friday, # 1 (Every hour PT)

6:45 am / 12:30 pm Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

6:56 am / 12:41 pm Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

7:07 am / 12:52 pm Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

7:18 am / 1:03 pm Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:40 am / 1:25 pm Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

7:51 am / 1:36 pm Max Homa, Xander Sc chaudele, Phil Mickelson

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

8:13 am / 1:58 pm Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

8:24 am / 2:09 pm Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee

8:35 am / 2:20 pm Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

8.46am / 2.11pm Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

8:57 am / 2:42 pm James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith

12:52 / 7:07 Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. Garrick Higgo, (a) Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

13:36 / 7:51 Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed,

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. Wyndham Clark, (a) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. Luis Gagné, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

