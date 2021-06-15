More than 30 million people have received a second dose.





Over 30 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, providing maximum protection possible. Currently, over 79% of the UK is vaccinated with a single dose. Capacity to help protect against threats from new variants

Across the UK, 41,830,546 people are currently vaccinated with the first dose (79.4%) and 30,204,738 people have received both doses (57.3%).

A new analysis by the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) shows for the first time that a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalization of the delta (B.1.61.2) strain. The analysis showed that the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

The government has reached its goal of providing the vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15 and plans to provide the first dose to all adults by July 19, two weeks earlier than planned. NHS England today expanded its vaccine offering to all people over the age of 23.

By July 19, the second dose will be available to all people over the age of 50 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

The second dose is becoming more and more important, so this is a very important milestone. Every day our immunization program reaches a new level. With over 30 million people now receiving their second dose across the UK, we face a new strain, giving our loved ones maximum protection.

The power of the union was more evident than the UK’s vaccination efforts. All four corners of the country have come together for one common purpose: to get the jab and fight this virus.

I would like to pay tribute to everyone across the country who responded to our call for arms and rolled up their sleeves to get the jab. We encourage everyone over the age of 23 to come forward and grab the jab.

Our successful immunization program is weakening the link between cases and hospitalization, but recent evidence suggests that two doses are required to provide effective protection against the delta strain.

To ensure that people receive the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, we will reduce the dosing interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks to accelerate second doses for people over 40. Those in their 40s and older who received their first dose by mid-May will get their second dose by July 19.

The action follows the advice of an independent expert from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), taking into account the recently available evidence and recommending that dosing intervals be reduced to respond to the threat of new strains of concern.

Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and rate of variants and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

We are excited to reach another poignant milestone in our antivirus program, where over 30 million people are getting maximum protection from this virus.

In just six months, Britain has made history after distributing a licensed vaccine not only to the world’s first man, Margaret Keenan, but also to the tens of millions of people who participated in the largest vaccine program in history.

I recommend everyone move forward for the second dose, which is important when vaccines and offers come. It can save your life and protect your loved ones.

British Minister of Wales, Simon Hart, said:

Today, the fantastic milestone of 30 million second doses further highlights the success of vaccine programs across the UK. The union has helped Wales offer one of the fastest programs in the world.

It’s inspiring to see so many people doing the right thing and coming forward to get a jab when asked. We’ve accomplished a lot already, and we urge everyone who has not yet taken a jab to do so when they qualify, and together we can ensure the highest level of protection and safety for all.

Scottish Minister of Government Iain Stewart said:

The UK government is supplying vaccines to people across the UK, and this milestone is a welcome testament to how effectively we are working together to protect ourselves and our communities.

As 30 million people across the UK have already had their second dose of vaccine, I encourage everyone in Scotland to move forward when the offer comes to get a second dose and maximum protection from the virus.

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19. People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get severe COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die, and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to pass the virus on to others.

PHE’s real-world study data show that the vaccine is already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, saving 14,000 lives and preventing 42,000 hospitalizations.

The UK continues to top the list of countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by YouGov.

ONS data released on June 9 found that more than nine out of ten adults (94%) had a positive feeling about the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP clinics, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of an immunization center in the UK, and immunizations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

background information

Health Minister Matt Hancock gave a speech at Oxford on 2 June praising the vaccine hero and reflecting the lessons learned from the vaccine program.

See only the latest vaccination stats across the UK and vaccine stats from NHS England for the UK.

Get the latest PHE analysis of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. PHE’s latest research on home transmission is also presented.

View the ONS Survey on Barriers to COVID-19 Immunization.

YouGov data is available that compares consumption rates in countries around the world.

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million dollars in the manufacture of successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to help developing countries have access to a coronavirus vaccine, with 558 million to distributing 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines in the UK this year to 92 developing countries. person was put in.

This week, we announced that the UK will donate at least 100 million extra coronavirus vaccines within the next year.

Visit the NHS website for advice on how to schedule or manage a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos