American workers are among the most stressed in the world





American workers are among the most stressed employees in the world, according to Gallup’s latest State of the World Workplace report, which captures what people think about work and life throughout the year elapsed.

American and Canadian workers, whose survey data is combined in Gallup’s research, rank first in daily stress levels of all groups surveyed. Some 57% of American and Canadian workers reported feeling stress on a daily basis, up eight percentage points from the previous year and up from 43% of people who feel it globally, according to the 2021 Gallup report.

This spike is not surprising for Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup, who told CNBC Make It that rates of daily stress, worry, sadness and anger have increased for American workers. since 2009. Concerns about the virus, disease, financial insecurity and racial trauma have all contributed to additional stress during the pandemic.

But the spikes in stress have been particularly acute for women over the past year: 62% of working women in the United States and Canada reported feelings of daily stress compared to 52% of men, showing the lasting impact of gender expectations for care within the household, -the challenges of care and the overrepresentation of women in the low-wage service jobs most disrupted by the pandemic. In contrast, women’s daily stress levels in Western Europe declined last year, which researchers attribute to social safety nets for parents and workers to prevent unemployment.

And while employee engagement has declined in the rest of the world, it has jumped to 34% in the United States. The correlation between higher engagement but also higher stress can lead to burnout and mental health issues and indicates that “the intersection of work and life needs work,” says Harter.

Young people expect their workplace to improve their overall well-being

These feelings come at a time when younger generations expect their workplaces to deliver more value than just a paycheck, Harter says, building on previous Gallup research. And in turn, he says organizations have a responsibility to help improve employee well-being if they are to support a resilient workforce; improve learning and performance; and attract the best talent.

It highlights five elements that workplaces can focus on to improve employee engagement and help individuals thrive: professional well-being, social well-being, financial well-being, be physical and community.

Stress in any of these areas, such as financial stress from unfair pay or community stress from an unsafe work environment, can negatively impact a worker’s mental health.

Leaders can conduct an audit, such as through surveys and focus groups, to see if any of their company’s policies, structures, communications, or programs are having a negative impact on the overall well-being of their employees. . And when leaders introduce new programs or benefits, says Harter, leaders need to tie their value to “these five things, so people understand why you are offering various benefits and why you are trying to provide an overall culture of prosperity.” “

Who plays the biggest role in employee well-being

It’s crucial that CEOs communicate this priority from the top, Harter says, but managers play the biggest role in actually helping improve the well-being of workers at all levels of an organization.

“The most important thing employers can do is empower managers to have the right kinds of conversations with people,” says Harter. He says companies should do more to improve the skills of their managers to facilitate meaningful and ongoing conversations. At least once a week, he says, managers should take the time to learn about the personal lives of their employees, in addition to what they have at work and how the two intersect.

“What dictates employee engagement and well-being is very situational,” says Harter. “We need to equip them to have the right kinds of conversations so they can really make an impact on people and help them find the resources they need.”

Managerial training should also be inclusive to recognize workers who need flexibility and support the most, for example, a mother who needs flexibility to do her best while looking after the children. Managers can not only direct their employees to the best resources, but also be an advocate with senior leaders for the introduction of new policies or new benefits that their employees do not have but need.

As Harter puts it, “Managers are in the best position to understand the life circumstances of their employees enough to adjust work to accommodate them. “

In addition, some organizations are investing in wellness coaches, seeing that fulfilled and secure employees in their personal lives can contribute to the success of the company.

“Having leaders in an organization who sincerely believe in improving the well-being of workers is important for culture,” says Harter.

