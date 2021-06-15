



This program ensures that governments have the tools and resources they need to deliver the agenda to raise standards across the UK.

It will break away from the white hole, rebalance government, open public officials to new skills, talents and ideas, and embrace digital technologies and data-driven decision making.

The first joint meeting of the cabinet and the permanent secretary of the department today agreed to a declaration of government reform.

The Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster also gave a speech titled The Duty We owe: Reforming the Government in the Shadow of COVID-19.

He said:

A national weakness, rift or fracture that must be addressed in unison with the same energy required for a successful response to the crisis itself has made a national weakness, rift or fracture exposed or exacerbated by the crisis a consistent feature of our history.

Because the Covid crisis has exposed the weaknesses of our government and society. Because it also showed strength. This is because the government has forced them to adjust and improve delivery. Because public demand has built us better and now we have knowledge we don’t have. Before that, the government was determined to deepen and accelerate its reform program.

The key parts of the reform declaration are:

Advertise all senior civil service roles externally, make civil servants more open to outside talent through new and flexible entry pathways to civil servants, relocate 22,000 civil service roles across London and across the UK by 2030, including 50% of senior civil service roles – Most senior civil servant and policy positions are now in London, so it realigns the workforce, invests in new training for civil servants and ministers, strengthens traditional skills and builds expertise in digital, data, science and projects and commercial delivery. A new educational campus will be established, the prestigious Fast Stream graduate plan will be updated and a new apprenticeship system will be introduced. Embracing digital technologies and data to deliver better services and develop single sign-on for online government services, making it easier for citizens to access the services they need and improving data sharing across governments. Deliver more rigorous and accountable projects and programs Initiate a new Assessment Task Force based on the Cabinet to improve and ensure proper scrutiny of actual results. Salary, compensation and performance management are introduced, including the introduction of competency-based pay for senior civil servants. The Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers oversee the performance of the Standing Secretaries to ensure they are performing their duties within their departments. Exchange and dispatch for civil servants between UK, Scotland and us lsh Government and Northern Ireland officials

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Our outstanding public servants are always looking for improvement, and it is the dynamism that has helped us do something special to keep our communities safe and keep our economy moving during the pandemic.

Ahead of the opportunity to rebuild a better and more equitable UK, we must prepare ourselves to best fulfill our government’s priorities for the people of this country.

That’s why we continue to build our expertise, modernize the way government operates and launch a reform blueprint to transform this country for the better.

Gove highlighted the joint nature of tomorrow’s reform plan, where ministers and officials work together to deliver change.

In the past, it has been regrettable that general reforms were viewed as led by politicians against outright opposition from bureaucrats. This is a missed opportunity when reform feels like it’s about civil servants, not civil servants. And greater openness in deploying outside talent to drive development should not be understood as replacing or taking away the vital role played by civil servants.

The manifesto released today is the fruit of a discussion between ministers and officials. So, this morning, when the cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries approved the manifesto for the first time, there was a resolution to see these changes.

The strategy launched today offers concrete reforms in three areas.

Workforce – More strategic monitoring by governments and civil servants, including getting the right people in the right place, strengthening performance management, aligning rewards and bonuses, and strengthening roles for departmental performance. Executive Director. Performance – Modernizing the way government works by putting digital at the center of everything we do. with clear priorities, objective settings and evaluations; Advocates of innovation, science and technology. Partnerships – from policy to delivery, strengthen the bond between ministers and officials operating as a team between central government and external agencies.

Secretary of the Cabinet and Chief of Civil Service Simon Case said:

The pandemic response over the past 15 months has demonstrated what is possible when officials go beyond providing for people across the country.

As we now look forward to renewal and recovery, this reform program created by ministers and officials ensures that we, as one government team, seize challenges and opportunities together.

Civil Service Chief Operating Officer Alex Chisholm said:

This new program builds on the positive progress made over the past decade to reform government and modernize civil servants and provides new impetus for the 2020s.

We have already embarked on this journey with new investments and new leadership in digital technologies, the beginning of new curriculum and technology offerings, and all major departments moving roles across the UK.

Improved technology, better data use, and a relentless focus on end users enable us to transform public services.

The reform declaration can be read here.

