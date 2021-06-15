China and Russia team up for space race with the United States





MOSCOW 63 years ago, the Soviet Union launched the first satellite into space. Almost four years later, he sent the first man into orbit, Yuri Gagarin. It lagged behind NASA in the space race that followed, but even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia remained a reliable space power, joining the United States to build and operate the International Space Station over the past two decades.

Now, the future of the Russian space program rests with the new world space power, China.

After years of promises and limited cooperation, Russia and China began to develop ambitious plans for missions that would directly compete with those of the United States and its partners, ushering in a new era of space competition that could be just as intense. than the first.

They have teamed up for a robotic mission to an asteroid in 2024. They are coordinating a series of lunar missions designed to build a permanent research base on the moon’s south pole by 2030. The first of these missions, a spacecraft Russian with the rekindled Soviet-era Luna name, is expected to launch as early as October, with the aim of locating ice that could provide water for future human visits.

China has an ambitious agenda, has the resources to match it, and it has a plan, said Alexander Gabuev, senior researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Russia, on the other hand, needs a partner.

The budding new partnership reflects the geopolitics of today’s world.

China and Russia have grown closer and closer under their current rulers, Xi Jinping and Vladimir V. Putin, ironing out decades of mistrust between the countries and creating a powerful, albeit unofficial, alliance against what they perceive. like the hegemonic behavior of the United States. Space has become a natural extension of the two countries’ warming relations, given the increasingly strained relations with the United States.

Russian officials have already signaled that they may withdraw from the International Space Station once the current agreement with its partners ends in 2024. The launch last year of SpaceX’s crew capsule had already ended the Russia’s exclusive role in transporting American astronauts into orbit.

Russia has cited various reasons, but politics appears to be a factor. Last week, the director of the Russian space agency, Dmitry O. Rogozin, said Russia would pull out if the United States maintains the sanctions that have impacted Russia’s space program.

US-Russian cooperation on the space station has been touted as a symbol of countries’ ability to work together even in times of stress, but that stress has reached a point where all bets are lost, said Joan S. Johnson- Freese, a professor of national security at the United States Naval War College.

Russia, for all its experience in space, has struggled to maintain a historic program that has fought obsolescence and corruption, and is starved of resources in Russia’s stagnant economy.

China, relatively late in space exploration, on the other hand rose to the forefront of space powers with missions that Russia, and the Soviet Union before it, failed to accomplish, including landing and landing. deployment of a robotic rover to Mars last month.

This spring, China launched the first modules of a new space station in orbit and could as of Thursday send the first three astronauts to occupy it. The demise of the International Space Station originally scheduled for 2024, though likely to be extended, could soon leave China with the only manned outpost orbiting Earth.

China, which sent its first astronauts to space in 2003, has never been invited to join the International Space Station. Legislation passed by the US Congress in 2011 banned NASA from virtually any cooperation with the Chinese space administration or any related company, citing the risk of espionage.

China says it has made a virtue of necessity, developing its own space capabilities, although it has also purchased equipment from the Russians to help build two temporary space stations in 2011 and 2016. Its third, called Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace, is set to be completed next year after 11 launches. It is designed to orbit the Earth for at least a decade after that.

The long-term foreign blockade has forced our independent innovation, Yang Hong, one of the designers of Tiangong, told China’s state television broadcaster last month. We must have ours. We can’t always run behind others.

China has pledged to open the station to astronauts and foreign experiments, although by design it will be a China-dominated enterprise. Russia and China have yet to report joint cooperation on board.

We are determined to make our space station a shared platform for scientific and technological research for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, said Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Agency, in an interview with state media. .

Russia and China have already cooperated in space. The first Chinese astronauts, called taikonauts, flew in Russian space suits. China later made its own suits, based on Russian models, which are also featured in some of the Chinese rockets.

China’s first unsuccessful attempt to send an orbiter to Mars resulted in hitchhiking on a Russian mission to one of the Martian moons, Phobos. The Russian rocket landed in low Earth orbit, crippled by faulty computer circuitry, and the spacecraft eventually plunged to Earth.

Working with China has now given Russia the opportunity to continue the kind of ambitious scientific journey it did not take on its own in the post-Soviet era as it battled shrinking budgets and corruption.

A month after announcing joint work on the lunar station, the two countries announced in April that they would team up on a 2024 robotic mission to an asteroid called Kamooalewa. The spacecraft will circle around Earth to drop a sample, then use Earth’s gravity as a slingshot for a secondary trip to a comet.

It’s a natural partnership, said Gregory Kulacki, China project manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists. The Russians have a lot of expertise. The Chinese have the means to finance it.

The new lunar outpost deal suggests growing involvement, with Russia now relying on China’s ambitious plans to build a base for future space exploration and natural resource extraction.

For Russia, this helped revive the Soviet Union’s moon exploration project, including a robotic program called Luna that began in the 1950s.

According to a presentation by Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of Chinas Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center, at a conference in Nanjing in April, Russia’s next three Luna missions will be integrated into the Chinas Change series of spacecraft, named after ‘a lunar goddess from Chinese mythology. .

Luna 27 and Change-6, for example, are expected to drill the surface and return samples to Earth, a feat already accomplished by China last December with Change-5 and the Soviet Union with the Luna landers three times in the years. 1970. In a second stage, between 2026 and 2030, the Change-8 and Luna 28 missions will land separately with the first constituent elements of the new station.

The first of the Russian missions is scheduled for October, although the Russian space program has experienced long delays.

Ultimately, China hopes the station will demonstrate its ability to develop water, mineral and energy resources that could enable the short-term survival of astronauts and serve as a basis for deeper space exploration.

A permanent base has both symbolic and powerful projection capabilities, said Namrata Goswami, independent analyst and co-author of a new space exploration book, Scramble for the Skies.

NASA has its own plans to send astronauts back to the moon and someday send them to Mars and has recruited partners under an agreement, called the Artemis Accords, governing space activities, including operations, experiments and extraction of natural resources.

China is not explicitly excluded but seems almost certain not to sign, given US restrictions on space cooperation and its own determination to build an indigenous program. Russia, too, seems unlikely to sign, given its tilt towards China.

As Dr Johnson-Freese of the United States Naval War College has said, China is keeping Russia in the space game to a much greater extent than the Russian economy would otherwise support.

Andrew E. Kramer reported from Moscow and Steven Lee Myers from Seoul. Claire Fu in Beijing and Oleg Matsnev in Moscow contributed to the research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos