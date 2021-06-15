UK Government-led support for Scottish seafood exports





The Scottish Seafood Export Task Force has grown through consultations with industry to take into account the export issues the UK has experienced after leaving the EU. Key industry representatives from the fishing, processing and aquaculture sectors, as well as senior politicians and officials from the British and Scottish governments, gathered together.

The task force was chaired by the British Scottish Government Minister David Duguid.

After the final meeting yesterday (Monday), he said:

The tremendous spirit of cooperation has helped deliver results, for example, faster digitization of export-related processes. Reduced supplier reporting frequency eased the administrative burden on the business and other changes in the task force reduced the time required to prepare seafood for export.

We have agreed to issue a final report from the task force and reunite within six weeks to plan with industry how best to continue the productive engagement of our two governments.

We plan to continue to provide action-driven engagement and look forward to the sector that maximizes opportunities coming from the UK, an independent coastal nation that is not yoked by a common fishing policy.

The UK government has committed $100 million to this sector to help ensure that an industry essential to many coastal communities has a bright future. We would like to thank everyone involved, especially those in the industry who would not have been able to deliver the results we achieved without the Task Force.

The Scottish Seafood Exports Taskforce grew out of consultations with the seafood and aquaculture industry and met virtually. Eight formal meetings were held and specialized subgroups considered specific issues in detail.

The task force’s mission has been an important complement to consultations across the UK to provide action on medium and long-term issues in the industry and to increase confidence in the fish and aquaculture supply chain.

The task force has formed a core membership in the fishing, processing, export and aquaculture sectors, and has invited industry experts and experts to participate on an ad hoc basis. Key members included the Scottish Seafood Association, the Scottish Fisheries Association, the Scottish Salmon Producers Association and the Scottish Seafood.

British government attendees included George Eustice, Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Victoria Prentis, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Food and Agriculture.

The Scottish Government Minister for Rural Affairs Fergus Ewing and later Mairi Gougeon were also present.

The British government provided significant financial support to the seafood industry. Beyond the 32 million displaced EU funding, the government has introduced a 23 million seafood cessation support plan. In addition, 100 million has been allocated to the UK sector to maximize the opportunities created by the UK’s emergence in the EU common fisheries policy as an independent coastal state.

