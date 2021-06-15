



After two years of war with the British government, the Cabinet finally ordered the release of secret polls on independence and attitudes toward the Commonwealth. Reveals a desperate fact that Tori wants to hide from the public.

I made my first Freedom of Information request in June 2019, looking for information on what polls the UK government conducted regarding public perceptions of unions and how much public money was spent on the partisans in Torriere. You asked me to know exactly. vote.

The Cabinet refused, hiding behind exemptions in a thinly veiled attempt to deny public access to information that should have been set free. It is undoubtedly what we want the SNP MP to be delayed by the first hurdle. I have appealed to the Office of the Information Commissioner that this provision should not be applied as the UK Government has no intention of reviewing or changing its policy on unions.

This week an intelligence tribunal ruled that the UK government’s attempt to hide this information from the public was misguided and said the polls had more to do with the implementation of existing policies rather than policy development.”

In short, the Cabinet now has 28 days to release the information and finally the polls that terrorized Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.

A secret British government poll on public attitudes toward the Commonwealth should be published within the next four weeks, and the tribunal has ruled. Came out after two years of battle led by @TommySheppard https://t.co/ykPAmdIYFn

— Dan O’Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) June 15, 2021

The Cabinet is hiding this data, claiming that it is developing a policy. I am clear from the outset that this is an ongoing policy of the British government to maintain the Commonwealth and not the fact that the Court has reached the same conclusion.

We have the right to know how much taxpayers have spent on Tories’ votes and what exactly they say. If the public pays, the results must be made public. Otherwise, the UK government is simply using taxpayer money to achieve its political ends.

David Cameron used 36.9% for the EU referendum.

In the recent elections, the SNP won 47.7% and a majority in favor of independence in Holyrood.

STV’s Bernard Ponsonby says it’s “unreliable” for politicians to deny Scotland’s options. pic.twitter.com/QkobEz6yO9

— Yes (@YesScot) May 21, 2021

I have long suspected that the British government has decided to keep this vote secret. That’s because the results make them uncomfortable reading and show broad and deep-rooted support for political control returning to Scotland through independence. Now we will see.

Not only do I need to see the data I originally requested, but today I also made an additional FOI request for data collected over the last two years.

Even this decision has bigger consequences. Presumptions should favor transparency and should not disclose information upon request only in exceptional circumstances.

I didn’t have to go to court to make this decision, and the whole process shouldn’t have taken me two years.







