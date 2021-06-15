COVID deaths exceed 600,000 in US: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Memorials hang from the front door of Greenwood Cemetery in New York City during an event hosted by Naming the Lost Memorials to remember and celebrate those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spencer Platt / Getty Images .

More than 15 months since the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 600,000 lives across the country.

But that trend has grown from thousands to hundreds a day in recent weeks, in large part thanks to the immediate availability of vaccines.

During the winter, the country added about 100,000 deaths each month. But as more people were vaccinated, especially older Americans, the death rate dropped sharply. There are now about 375 deaths per day on average, up from more than 3,000 per day in January.

Globally, the United States still has the highest number of deaths, followed by Brazil, India and Mexico. The total death toll worldwide is 3.8 million.

The death toll in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, stood at 600,012 on Tuesday afternoon.

Nevertheless, the cumulative number of deaths in the country clearly shows the recent positive impact of vaccines: barely a month passed between 400,000 and half a million deaths, but it took almost four times as long. to hit the 600,000 mark. At the same time, the trend in the number of new infections, which closely mirrored deaths, peaked in January of over 300,000 in a single day. Now the United States hovers around an average of less than 15,000 confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

The positive trends have led many states to lift their restrictions on coronaviruses with some mask mandates abandoned entirely for those vaccinated and eliminating other social distancing requirements.

At the same time, however, many Americans have shown reluctance to be vaccinated, with just over half of American adults fully immunized. In parts of the Midwest and South, in particular, vaccination rates per 100,000 population still remain relatively low compared to the Northeast and parts of the West Coast, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United States. The gap has been particularly marked between the rural and urban areas of the country.

Tuesday’s figures follow a study this week showing that a new vaccine, one made by Novavax, is 100% effective against the original strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 93% effective against others. variants.

The next step is for the company to seek regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which has issued emergency clearances for three other vaccines, those manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

