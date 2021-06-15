Bold practice after Brexit urged by UK parliamentarian’s report





Building a COVID-19 vaccine success by testing the digital pound, encouraging driverless cars and cutting practices will spur post-Brexit UK growth, according to a report recommended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday .

The report, prepared by the Conservative Parliamentarian Task Force chaired by pro-Brexit MP Iain Duncan Smith, laid out a “Bold New UK Regulatory Framework” and reforms and implementation methods in key sectors.

The rules should be as simple, agile and proportionate as possible, according to the 130-page report, for example, that financial services need to be “separated” from EU rules to help rebuild the economy and keep its promises after COVID-19. to reduce carbon emissions.

The report’s recommendations include allowing pension plans to invest in companies that reduce carbon emissions.

Financial services underpins the relaxation of restrictions on the size of positions that can be held in commodity derivatives, making it easier to develop new products.

Rules that establish margin or cash deposited in clearinghouses to support transactions should be more flexible and less burdened by anti-money laundering rules for fintechs.

The “pay-as-you-go” rule inherited from the EU that requires market participants to report data about their trades to regulators should be relaxed.

The report said it should accelerate its plans to develop a digital pound and launch a pilot within 12 to 18 months.

Other recommendations include changes to energy grids and markets to make more use of low-carbon technologies, and updates to farming rules.

The UK has succeeded in developing and launching a vaccine against COVID-19, and the report recommends scrapping the pharmaceutical industry rules inherited from the EU and starting to “restore” the UK’s global leadership anew in clinical trials.

Report from Huw Jones. Jane Merriman compilation

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

