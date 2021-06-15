2021 US Open start times, pairings: full field, schedule set for first round at Torrey Pines





The pairings for the first two rounds of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines were announced by the USGA on Tuesday, and although we won’t be getting former US Open champions Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in the same squad. as many had hoped, the tee sheet is still loaded with intrigue.

Koepka has always landed in a star-studded duo alongside PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. They will begin their first round of the tournament on the # 10 hole Thursday in the morning pool with a tee time at 10:29 am ET. DeChambeau will begin his US Open defense in the afternoon from hole 1 at 4:14 p.m. ET alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Another big group consisting of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose will also leave No.1 Thursday shortly after DeChambeau’s group, while front-runner Jon Rahm will start from hole No.10 in the afternoon. Rahm and his pair of Masters Champions Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman are set for a 4:36 pm ET start.

Check out the full start times for Thursday's first round at the 2021 US Open below.

US Open 2021 start times, Thursday pairs

No. 1

9:45 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg 9:56 a.m. Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez 10:07 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody 10:18 a.m. Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English 10:29 a.m. am Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrick Hatpatton 10:40 a.m. , Viktor Hovland 10:51 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 11:02 a.m. Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger 11:13 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger 11:24 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer 11:35 a.m. JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long 11:46 a.m. Luis Fernando Barco , Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene 11:57 a.m. Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore 3:30 p.m. Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole, 3:41 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith 3:52 p.m. Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt 4:03 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace 4:14 PM Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau 4:25 PM Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson 4:36 PM Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose 4:47 PM Matt Jones , Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith 4:58 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin 5:09 p.m. Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry 5:20 p.m. (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard 5:31 p.m. John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher 5:42 p.m. Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

No. 10

9:45 a.m. Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken 9:56 a.m. Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas 10:07 a.m. Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi 10:18 a.m. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff 10:29 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 10:07 a.m. Homa, Xander Sceuner, Phil Mickelson 11:02 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners 11:13 a.m. Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa 11:00 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee 11:35 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang 11:46 Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan , Alvaro Ortiz 11:57 a.m. James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes 3:30 p.m. David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby 3:41 p.m. Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith, 3:52 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel 4:03 a.m. Niemann4: 2 p.m. Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey 4:25 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth 4:36 p.m. Marc Leishm an, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, 4:47 p.m. Patrick C antlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im 4:58 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman 5:09 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd 5:20 p.m. Wyndham Clark, (un) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate 5:31 p.m. (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu , Justin Suh 5:42 PM Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

