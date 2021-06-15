UK Supreme Court works with legal charities on diversity initiatives





In February 2021, Bridging the Bar (BTB) and the Supreme Court joined forces to collaborate on a diversity initiative for black, Asian and minority candidates. This collaboration is the first paid internship for Supreme Court barristers with the sole purpose of increasing the diversity of the judiciary.

The Diversity Plan offers a 5-day placement for 8 BTB candidates who have either taken a Bar course or accepted an offer. The charity will recognize that some candidates may appear first in court, and will assign each candidate judicial aid and coaching. The internship aims to provide an unprecedented access to intellectually stimulating, for candidates to understand the role of judges, to promote mentoring, and to encourage ambitious lawyers from marginalized groups to pursue legal careers. Successful candidates can observe cases, discuss legal claims, and gain deep insight into the work of the Supreme Court. They also receive coaching two days prior to placement to help prepare.

The plan could not have come at a better time, as judicial and legal professionals are coming under greater scrutiny than ever for their lack of access and diversity. Last year, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) Diversity Report found a large gap between privately-educated lawyers and state-educated candidates. The report also sheds light on the lack of diversity in the judiciary, which is still dominated by white and privately-educated men. The current composition of the British Supreme Court is made up of 12 white Supreme Court justices and two women. According to the government’s 2020 statistics, in the judiciary in England and Wales, black, Asian and minority court judges account for 4% of the high courts and 8%.

However, the UK Supreme Court seems to be heading in the right direction, working with a charity that is “dedicated to promoting equal opportunity and diversity of lawyers in England and Wales”. Legitimate charities are on a mission to “bridge” the gap “between today’s bars and the diverse bars our society needs.” Our three primary goals are to provide equal access to opportunity to minority and LGBT+ communities through mentoring and transparency.

UK Supreme Court Chief Executive Vicky Fox said: “The Court recognizes the leadership role it has in supporting the increased diversity of the judiciary and it is our intention that this program supports the legal advancement of marginalized groups. into a profession and ultimately a judicial role.”

“We are looking forward to learning from our interns and hope that the program will provide participants with an intellectually stimulating experience and support them in pursuing a career in law.”

“We are very excited about this program,” said charity’s Eleanor Tack. It’s going to be a really tough week for candidates who will be discussing legal disputes with judicial aides and judges and making announcements at the end. For this reason, only the highest quality candidates are selected and we expect the competition to be extremely fierce.”

Through this internship, the Supreme Court aims to support the development of marginalized groups into judicial roles and achieve an inclusive environment. Small steps have been taken over the past decade to improve the diversity of the judiciary, but progress has been too slow and insufficient.

BTB and the Supreme Court held a free workshop last week to answer questions about the application process and labeling standards. Applications for the program open on Thursday, June 10, and close on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

