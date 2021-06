Scottish Yard Review UK’s Ghislaine Maxwell Human Trafficking Allegations | UK News

The Scotland Yard said it would consider allegations that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

Maxwell, 59, the ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty to prostitution and other charges in the United States between 1994 and 2004 for her role in saving four teenage girls from abuse. . In an American prison awaiting trial after the proceedings were postponed until the fall.

Channel 4 News said the investigation found more than six allegations in the UK by Epstein and Maxwell alleging that young women and girls were targeted, trafficked, tampered with and abused over a period of more than a decade.

News outlets added that some victims provided detailed descriptions of their experiences and that the evidence came from a combination of publicly available documents, witness accounts and interviews.

Channel 4 News said the allegations included serious sexual assault and rape.

The capital’s police said they would always consider new information and review information provided by broadcasters.

Former British Northwest Attorney Nazir Afzal told Channel 4 News: From what I’ve seen there is enough evidence to investigate more thoroughly than the police have ever done.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPS) said it always takes allegations of sexual assault and exploitation seriously.

Police said in a statement: It is clear that the MPS has sufficient evidence that a crime has occurred, that it has appropriate authority to do so, and that the allegations will be investigated where the people accused are alive.

MPS upholds the statement made by Commander Alex Murray at the end of 2019. This confirms that MPS was recently charged with human trafficking in 2015 on charges of sexual exploitation of both American national Jeffrey Epstein and British women. Cases outside the UK and allegations of human trafficking into central London in March 2001.

Police officers evaluated available evidence, interviewed the complainant, and received early investigation advice from the Prosecutor’s Office.

However, in line with the legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would primarily focus on activities and relationships outside the UK.

Therefore, police have concluded that the MPS does not have the appropriate authority to conduct an investigation in these circumstances, and said in November 2016 that a decision was made that the matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation.

Executives reviewed the decision from August 2016 after Epstein’s death and concluded that the position should not change.

We will always consider new information and will review information sent to us on Channel 4.

