Make up the difference with the “untenable” FIFA money





American Football Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said on Tuesday that in relation to the equal pay lawsuit filed by players of the United States Women’s National Team, ask the federation “to make up the difference in FIFA prices is untenable and would probably bankrupt the federation.” . “

Joined by USSF CEO Will Wilson on a conference call with reporters, Cone stressed that she and the rest of the federation “are committed to equal pay” for the team’s players. national, but added that the USSF cannot accede to players’ financial demands – – which includes $ 66 million in arrears – due to FIFA’s lack of pricing controls.

“You all know the biggest hurdle is the massive and frankly unfair difference between FIFA World Cup prizes for men and women, a source of funding that US Soccer does not control,” Cone said. “It’s only controlled by FIFA. As it stands, the women’s team wants US Soccer to pay for past and future discrepancies in FIFA prizes. It’s well over $ 50 million. for the last two World Cups and an unknown amount for the future. “

FIFA’s bonus for the 2018 Men’s World Cup was $ 400 million, including $ 38 million for the French winners. This total amount increased to $ 440 million for the 2022 Men’s World Cup. The total amount of bonuses offered by FIFA for the 2019 Women’s World Cup was $ 30 million, of which $ 4 million was given to the players. United States for winning the tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered FIFA to double the women’s award to $ 60 million by 2023.

The players have asked the 9th US Court of Appeals to restore the equal pay portion of the lawsuit they originally filed in March 2019. This part of the lawsuit was dismissed by the court judge in U.S. District R. Gary Klausner in May 2020 when it granted partial summary judgment to the USSF, ruling that women rejected a pay structure similar to the men’s agreement and accepted base salaries and benefits superior to those of men. The players and the USSF settled the complaints about the working conditions in September, which demands that charter flights, hotel accommodation, site selection and professional staff support be fair compared to those of the men’s team.

Players spokesperson Molly Levinson gave the following statement to ESPN: “With all eyes on the USWNT preparing to compete on behalf of the United States at the Olympics, the USSF is back, using tactics like blaming FIFA, holding press conferences and hiring lobbyists in bogus attempts to make it look like equal pay. This is not the case and the players, the fans, sponsors, lawmakers know this best – and have joined with the USWNT in demanding an end to USSF discrimination. If the USSF is committed to equal pay, then nothing prevents them from paying the players equally. “

In terms of a potential settlement, Cone and Wilson said they would be open to entering talks “at the appropriate time,” that is, after the Tokyo Olympics, where American women are heavily favored to win the race. gold medal. She added that: “If we can find a creative way to come to a resolution on [the bonus money], I have good hope.”

Cone added that the two sides were able to come to an agreement on the working conditions claims, and hopes the two sides can build on this and “come to a resolution on this issue outside of court.”

The same goes for a new women’s collective agreement (CBA), which is due to expire at the end of the year.

Wilson said the USSF has made “a lot of progress” with the union representing the men’s national team players on a new CBA and is “on track to reach a deal.”

The men’s union was operating under an agreement that expired at the end of 2018. Wilson added that a new agreement for the men will include retroactive pay.

