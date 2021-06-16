Prime Minister welcomes independent report on UK regulatory reimagining





The Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform Task Force has reported recommendations to the Prime Minister on how the UK can reshape regulation and seize new opportunities from Brexit.

In February this year, the Prime Minister advised Sir Ian Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers and George Freeman to explore and recommend how the UK could restructure its approach to regulation and seize new opportunities from Brexit through the newly discovered regulatory freedoms. asked to do. Driving growth, innovation and competition across the UK.

An independent report has been submitted to the Prime Minister and Government, setting the task force’s vision for the UK’s regulatory approach and making recommendations in a variety of areas. These include the idea of ​​reducing barriers to startups and scaling, making the most of cutting-edge technologies from AI to self-driving vehicles, and allowing the UK to remain one of the best places to do business.

In a letter to the task force, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Thank you for serving as the Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform Task Force (TIGRR).

We call on the UK to quickly and creatively reimagine its regulatory approach and make the most of its recently rediscovered freedom. You provided more than that responsibility, responding with a practical plan to actually put the TIGRR on the tanks of the British business.

It is clear that British innovators and entrepreneurs can lead the world in the economy of the future, create new opportunities and greater prosperity, and level our entire country in the process. But, your report says, this can only happen if it goes through the thickets of burdensome and restrictive regulations that have grown in our industry in the past, whether it’s data reform or clinical trials, offshore wind or autonomous vehicles. half a century.

The government is already working hard to reform the UK’s regulatory framework through a better regulatory committee. Your bold proposal provides a valuable template that shows the level of ambitious thinking needed to usher in a new golden age of growth and innovation across the UK.

We will therefore provide detailed consideration of your report, have broad consultations across industry and civil society, and post an answer as soon as possible.

Finally, we would like to reassure you that your work on TIGRR is not the end of the process, but only the beginning of our drive to realize Brexit’s promise. I asked Sir Frost to advance this important work, creating a new Brexit Opportunity Unit at the heart of government, generating new ideas across society, academia and industry, and acting as a counterbalance to Whitehall orthodoxy.

Your report shows what a fully sovereign UK can achieve given the sufficient ambitions and visions of the UK government. We look forward to drawing your work in the months and years to come so we can build better than ever.

The Government will consider and respond to report recommendations in a timely manner.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos