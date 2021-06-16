UK Government Announces Plan to End Emergency Rail Funding





The UK government plans to halt emergency funding for railroads after pouring billions of dollars into keeping services running during the pandemic.

Taxpayers are spending around £20 million a day on the network, a situation the government considers unsustainable, according to an industry recovery group that includes network rail, train operators and unions.

“Taxpayer support for rail services has increased significantly, while operating costs in the industry have remained broadly at pre-epidemic levels. The government’s position is that the current financial commitments are not unlimited or sustainable,” the recovery group said on Tuesday.

The government spent more than £12 billion on railroads after nationalizing the industry at the start of the pandemic as passenger numbers dwindled.

However, with ticket revenues dropping significantly and passengers still staying at half the normal level, it is expected that the decline in funds will have to be compensated elsewhere through greater efficiencies, higher prices or cuts in services.

The recovery group said, “In the future, we plan to reduce, reduce or adjust train service levels to match forecast variable passenger demand, aligning service levels and capacity with the flexibility to expand as passengers increase.”

“The government is forcing cuts on the UK rail industry due to the spread of COVID-19,” said Mick Whelan, executive director of the Train Drivers Association Aslef.

The Ministry of Transport said, “We tried to create a modern railroad that works for passengers and provides value for money to taxpayers.”

“[The government] We will support the industry as it drives the transition to a safe future for our industry and the people who work in it.”

Tuesday’s announcement didn’t provide details on when support would end, but DfT officials expect it to taper rather than cut overnight.

There were also no details on how much the government would still be willing to spend on subsidizing its services.

The recovery group said unions that own and manage the infrastructure, rail operators and network rail will meet to agree on a “transition to a safer and more sustainable future.”

The train operator has signed a new contract shifting the risk of rising and falling revenues to the government, and in the long run, the minister has announced a rail reshuffle that will centralize control under a new public body called Great British Railways.

Under the new system, private companies are paid to run their services on a pre-set timetable and fee system.

Network Rail is already undertaking a major cost-cutting campaign, triggering the threat of strike action by the RMT union, and has warned of the safety implications of cuts to maintenance operations.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced last month that Great British Railways would save another £1.5 billion a year within five years.

Executives at several train operators told the Financial Times that the increase in flexible operations will force them to make “hard decisions” about service levels if passengers do not return in equal numbers after the pandemic.

Although leisure travel has returned strongly, overall passenger numbers have only recently reached 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

David Brown, CEO of Go-Ahead Group, which operates the commuter-heavy Govia Thameslink Railway and Southeastern franchises, said last week that commuting “will never be the same again.”

“You have to cut costs and some of that will be a difficult decision,” he said. But he added that the rest of the passengers would still expect good service and there would be no “wholesale changes”.

