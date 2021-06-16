US nears 600,000 virus deaths despite vaccine advances





That’s a number that once seemed unimaginable.

In the coming days, the United States will surpass 600,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest known death toll in the world. The milestone is approaching even as virus cases and deaths in that country have declined sharply, vaccinations have been widely distributed, and many people have lost their masks and resumed pre-pandemic lives, including in New York City and California, which have both reopened completely on Tuesday.

Yet the coronavirus remains excruciatingly present for those who knew of the hundreds across the country who still die from it every day.

In April, one of the victims was Toni Gallo, 67, of Valparaiso, Indiana, who had been sick with the virus for five months. The world has lost a loving bright star, we read in its obituary. On May 26, the coronavirus claimed the life of Frank Sanchez Jr., a 61-year-old army veteran from Nekimi, Wisconsin; he was a union leader and music lover who had built a successful DJ business with his wife. Last week, Constable Ryan Barham, 43, of the Susanville, Calif., Police force died of the virus, the department said.

Although the death toll in the United States is higher than anywhere else, the country’s toll, per capita, is lower than that of many European and Latin American countries, including Peru, Brazil, Belgium and the United States. Italy. That’s 10 times the toll former President Donald J. Trump predicted.

It’s a tragedy, said Stephen Morse, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center. Much of this tragedy was preventable and is still happening.

At the start of the pandemic, federal officials shocked the country by announcing during a White House briefing that even with strict stay-at-home orders, the virus could kill up to 240,000 Americans.

As gloomy as it may sound, we should prepare for it, said Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert at the time.

The first known death from the coronavirus in the United States occurred in February 2020. By the end of May, 100,000 people had been confirmed dead, an average of more than 1,100 deaths per day.

Over the next four months, the country recorded 100,000 more deaths. Then the rate of loss accelerated: the next 100,000 deaths occurred in about three months; the next, barely five weeks. By the end of February 2021, just over a month later, half a million Americans had died from the virus.

The last 100,000 deaths took much longer, about four months. Public health experts say widely available vaccines have played a central role in slowing the death rate.

Hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have fallen across the United States. Many schools, restaurants, places of worship and public parks are reopened. And about 44 percent of the US population 145 million people is fully immunized.

Update

June 15, 2021, 9:21 p.m. ET

Yet since mid-April, the pace of vaccinations has dropped sharply, even as President Biden set July 4 as the deadline for 70% of adults to be at least partially vaccinated.

This week, Mr Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, citing the continued number of deaths from the virus.

We were approaching a sad milestone, nearly 600,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in America, Mr Biden said. My heart goes out to all who have lost a loved one. I know that black hole that seems to consume you, that fills your chest, when you lose a loved one you adored.

Now is not the time to let our guard down, he added.

It is the remaining unvaccinated population, some people who refuse vaccines, others who have not yet started to be vaccinated that are the cause of the persistent deaths, experts say. And the virus is still raging in other countries, including India and parts of South America.

Until we get this under control across the world, it could come back and thwart any progress we’ve made so far, said Dr Marcus Plescia, Association of State and Territorial Chief Medical Officer. Health Officials, which represents state health agencies. I am worried about people who do not take advantage of these vaccines. They are the ones who will suffer the consequences.

Daily deaths from Covid-19 have fallen by about 90% in the United States since their peak in January, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of coronavirus deaths at the end of May were in people aged 50 to 74, up from a third in December, according to a recent New York Times analysis.

Older whites are responsible for changing death patterns, and in most age groups, blacks have experienced the smallest decrease in death rates compared to other major racial groups. The cumulative vaccination rates among blacks and Hispanics remain lower than those of Asians and whites.

In Wayne County, Michigan, vaccine hesitancy is a persistent problem, said Dr. Teena Chopra, director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at Detroit Medical Center. As of May, none of his coronavirus patients were fully vaccinated. Several have died, she said, and patients infected with the virus are still being admitted.

It makes me very frustrated and angry because getting people vaccinated is the only way to end the pandemic, Dr Chopra said.

According to data compiled by The Times, approximately 362 people in the United States die from the coronavirus every day. Fewer than 15,000 new cases of the virus are reported daily, the lowest point since testing became widely available last year.

Many families who have recently lost loved ones to the virus are grappling with the dissonance of grieving their loved ones as the pandemic appears to be fading for the rest of the country.

It’s important to recognize that 600,000 people have lost their lives in the past 16 months and that all of their families and communities are grappling with this grief, said Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. I don’t want us to leave this terrible time and leave it all behind without thinking about what has been lost.

Denise Lu, Mitch Smith and Daniel E. Slotnik contributed reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos