US Plastics Pact unveils national strategy to meet 2025 circular economy goals





Holding accountable to more than 95 organizations, the United States Plastics Compact Roadmap outlines specific actions and responsibilities to bring the United States closer to other developed countries in their management of plastic waste.

Today, the US Plastics Pact, a consortium launched in August by the Recycling Partnership and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact Network, unveiled an aggressive national strategy to ensure that all plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The roadmap to 2025 is supported by nearly 100 companies, startups, research entities, NGOs, universities and state and local governments throughout the plastic packaging value chain; and includes mandatory reporting and specific deadlines to achieve meaningful and targeted results for a truly circular plastics economy.

The current state of America’s infrastructure, coupled with the lack of incentives to use recycled content in plastic packaging, has strained the value chain, said Emily Tipaldo, executive director of The US Plastics Pact. The roadmap is designed to help US industry leaders act on the significant system-wide change needed to achieve a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The timeline is tight and the workload is high. is huge, but if we choose to do nothing, visions of a circular economy across the United States will give way to the status quo. We look forward to working with all of our members to drive this critical change.

As 2025 approaches, the roadmap follows ambitious precedents set by other pacts in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Plastics Pacts Network, in hopes of bringing a unifying voice to guidelines, policies , education, labeling, access and plastic packaging infrastructure.

Unlike any other existing U.S. initiative, the U.S. Pact provides overall leadership and accountability by aligning itself to develop a national strategy, advance common goals, and measure the strength of progress through annual reporting.

The American Pact whose founding signatories (known as Activators) include more than 60 of the world’s largest CPG companies and retailers, including The Clorox Company, Closed Loop Partners, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company , Danone North America, Eastman, Henkel Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oral USA, Mars, Inc; Molson Coors, Mondelz International, Nestl, the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network (fka Soul Buffalo), Target, TerraCycle, Unilever US and Walmart have developed the roadmap to ensure systemic change and accelerate progress towards four specific goals that address plastic waste at its source:

1. Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021, and take action to eliminate it by 2025.

2. 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

3. By 2025, take ambitious actions to efficiently recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.

4. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsible bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

Through the roadmap, the US Compact and its activators say they will tackle each of these 2025 goals by inspiring and supporting upstream innovation through an ecosystem of coordinated stakeholder initiatives. By redesigning products, packaging and business models, activators will accelerate the transition from the current model of waste manufacturing to a circular economy where plastics never become waste.

“To meaningfully address the plastic waste crisis in the United States, we must unite key stakeholders, industry leaders, waste management systems and policy makers under a plan coherent action, ”said Erin Simon, head of plastic waste and business at WWF. “The roadmap will be the key to defining a national strategy that achieves our set goals and measures our progress in a consistent and transparent manner.

The roadmap is led by U.S. Compact activators who use task forces to leverage experience from existing programs, leverage investments, identify gaps, and help pool funding for areas in need. . The roadmap reflects national priorities and realities while bringing the United States closer to other developed countries in their management of plastic waste.

As a founding member of The US Plastics Pact, we are proud to lead this new roadmap deployment that aligns with Henkels’ mission to develop solutions that minimize and manage plastic waste. With our ambitious new packaging goals, we are making great strides in reducing our use of virgin plastic and incorporating sustainably sourced materials into the packaging designs of our laundry and beauty products, said Jillaine Dellis, Head of Sustainability for Henkel’s Consumer Products business in North America. . We are fully committed to achieving these goals by 2025 in order to take a further step towards achieving a circular economy in the United States.

The roadmap aims to take an important step forward in achieving a circular economy for plastics and to create a path through which businesses, governments and NGOs can successfully ensure that plastics remain in the economy. and out of the environment for years to come.

To learn more about the full American Pacts roadmap, please visit usplasticspact.org/roadmap.

Posted Jun 15, 2021 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT / 7 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. CEST

Sustainable brands staff

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos