Climate change: government fails to ensure that the UK can cope with what is already happening | news uk video news





Britain is not prepared to tackle the climate change that has already hit the country more than five years ago thanks to a “failed” government response, its own advisors have warned.

In a gruesome report released today, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said government actions to improve the country’s resilience have not kept pace with the effects of warming and worsening climate risks already hitting the UK.

CCC chief executive Chris Stark said the threat facing the country has actually worsened because the government’s response so far has been “seriously lacking”.

Image: CCC says governments have improved their resilience to flooding but are lacking in other areas.

“We are becoming increasingly aware of the risks we face,” he told Sky News. “But we haven’t seen a corresponding response from the government.”

The CCC is calling on governments and mandated executives to take urgent action to prevent more people from dying or losing their homes, starting with the eight most urgent climate risks to the UK.

One of the most serious is the threat of overheating in the home.

Estimates show that since 2018, more than 4,000 people have died from heat-related causes in the UK, and by 2050, there could be 7,000 deaths annually.

Since the CCC’s final report five years ago, more than 500,000 (more than 570,000) new homes have been built without features to cope with high temperatures, such as shutters or better ventilation.

“It’s an example of anchoring in irreversible change in the future,” Stark said.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK was the first major economy in the world to set a net zero greenhouse gas target by 2050. By 2035, it plans to cut emissions by at least 78% compared to 1990 levels.” It is by far the highest reduction target in a major economy. “

They emphasized that the government is building resilience to floods and coastal changes and is consulting on proposals to alleviate overheating of new homes.

Image: Existing climate change impacts will worsen by 2050 and the UK government is already poorly adapted, advisers say.

But, Stark said, while governments are willing to “create strong ambitions and set new goals,” “it’s less likely that we will actually set up the kinds of policies that will help us manage those things and effectively combat climate change.”

“What we are seeing consistently from governments now is that we are far less willing to make difficult decisions about how to address those goals and the climate risk itself,” he said. The UK is already undergoing widespread climate change. Average land temperatures have risen by about 1.2 °C from pre-industrial levels, and UK sea levels have risen by 16 cm since 1900 and extreme heat is frequent.

“Climate change is already affecting the UK. […] More and more people will be affected by climate change in almost every aspect of their daily lives,” said Professor Albert Klein Tank, director of the Met Office Hadley Center for Climate Science and Services, in a statement.

“Impacts will include rising summer temperatures, more frequent heat waves, rising sea levels, longer and more frequent droughts and more severe rainfall events,” said Professor Klein Tank.

CCC’s Stark also warned of changes in the growing season that affect the way we produce food. “It’s that kind of thing that matters to people,” he said. “Government serves to prepare us.”

The assessment said actions such as building design and retrofitting, habitat creation and improved access to information on climate impacts could make a difference within five years.

Earth Policy Director Mike Childs said the government’s response to “the accelerating impact of the climate emergency” was “completely inadequate.”

“Securing the country’s housing stock to cope with the climate challenges of the 21st century should be a top priority. More than one in five homes already at risk of overheating and with hot summers approaching are major renovation programs. It is urgent to keep the house warm and cool in the summer.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Find out why scientists are concerned about the latest data on Arctic ice levels.

Sky News launched its first daily primetime news show on climate change.

The Daily Climate Show airs Monday through Friday at 6:30pm and 9:30pm on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter.

Hosted by Anna Jones, this article follows a Sky News correspondent examining how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live.

The show also highlights solutions to crises and how small changes can make a big difference.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos