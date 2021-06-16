US clears 14 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine – sources





Vials with a sticker that read “COVID-19 / Coronavirus Vaccine / Injection Only” and a medical syringe can be seen in front of a Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

June 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared about 14 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine made at a problematic Baltimore plant, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The FDA has confirmed that it has cleared a batch of single-dose vaccine made at the plant of Emerging BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N), but did not specify the number of doses contained in the batch.

All doses of J&J authorized to date by the plant are expected to be exported to other countries, one of the sources said. The doses are already in vials, ready to use, the other source said.

Production of J&J’s vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by U.S. officials in April following the discovery that ingredients in AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, also produced at the plant in the time, contaminated a batch of J&J vaccine.

An FDA inspection also revealed a long list of health issues and poor manufacturing practices at the Emergent plant. J&J was put in charge of manufacturing at the factory and the AstraZeneca blueprint is no longer manufactured there. Read more

The agency said it was still not ready to allow the Emergent plant to restart manufacturing of the J&J vaccine.

The U.S. drug regulator last week cleared about 10 million doses of the vaccine for use, two sources familiar with the matter said, but said J&J had to throw away millions of other doses of the vaccine that were there. manufactured. Read more

The New York Times said the rejected lots amounted to around 60 million doses, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDA said additional batches already produced at the plant are still under review and the agency will notify the public when those reviews are completed.

Safety concerns with the J&J vaccine associated with declining US demand for vaccinations in general have slowed the roll-out of the single-injection vaccine. Just under 10 million of the 21 million doses produced for the United States remain unused. Read more

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur

