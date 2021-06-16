



While most of the public supports an outright ban on gambling advertising, a national poll found that three-quarters believe the restrictions should be stricter than they are now.

Citing a survey of more than 12,000 people, the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) urged the government to force the industry to reduce the number of advertisements placed on TV, radio and online through a gambling regulation review.

Gambling should not be any different from cigarettes in that it is addictive and marketing is limited, said RSPH chief executive Christina Marriott.

A YouGov survey found that 77% of adults support a ban on gambling advertisements on radio and TV before 9pm, and support the same restrictions on social media and online.

Although the gambling industry spends far more on advertising online than on TV, advertising related to television sports broadcasts has drawn the most public attention as concerns have grown over the industry’s ties to football.

As part of an extensive public health survey by the smoking cessation group ASH, the study found little opposition to an outright ban on all gambling advertising, regardless of time or medium.

Of the 12,247 people surveyed, 14% opposed these measures, with nearly two-thirds of adults and more than half of children in favor.

The gambling ad watershed coincides with the government’s recent announcement that junk food advertisements are banned in broadcast media and online before 9pm.

Currently, the gambling industry adheres to a voluntary whistle that whistle codes not displaying advertisements during live sports, which run for 5 minutes on either side of a match or race.

Given the damage that gambling can do to individuals, families, workplaces and communities, we must take a stronger stance on its inclusion in our social and cultural lives, Marriott said.

We no longer allow airtime for other products that harm our health, such as tobacco products. Gambling should be no different.

Labor Representative Carolyn Harris, chair of an inter-party group investigating gambling harm, said there was strong public and parliamentary support for the ban.

