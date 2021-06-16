Remarks by President Biden at the enlarged plenary session of the US-EU summit





Europa building, European Council Brussels, Belgium

1:13 PM PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, thank you. Thanks a lot you two. It was one of the great pleasures to know you personally and (inaudible) our official positions. And we were at the G7, and again today – I apologize for keeping my colleagues in camera. But I want – you know, is that I haven’t been back to Brussels or the EU since 2017, and since the – then, also the first summit in 2014. But I brought the team. See you today. And, you know, I’ve said, both publicly and privately, that America is back, and that’s why we were here in force. I am happy to have with me today the members of my cabinet: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; he suffers from the problem of having worked with me for years. And also the sales representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, who has already made real progress. And Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who was a first-rate Governor and one of the brightest people we’ve worked with, and agreed to become our Commerce Secretary. And one of the things that you and I were talking about that won’t shock any of you: Europe is our natural partner, and the reason is that we were committed to the same democratic standards and institutions, and are – they are additionally. in addition subjected to attack. And we – I’ve said this before, and I apologize for repeating it – oh, I didn’t mention Jake Sullivan (inaudible) as national security adviser. I leave out a lot of people here. I apologize. I’m going to be in trouble. But anyway, come back to it in a minute. But we – you know, there’s a lot going on. I always used to – my friends laughed at me while I was in the United States Senate, because I served there, to always quote Irish poets. You think I have quoted Irish poets because I am Irish. This is not the reason. I quote them because they are the best poets in the world – that’s why. (Laughs.) But kidding aside, there’s a – there’s a stanza from a poem by an Irish poet, which (inaudible). He said: Everything is changed, completely changed: A terrible beauty is born. I think everything has changed in the last 10, 12 years, and it’s not because of one person. I think we were in the midst of a terrible beauty born – a big change in technology, a big change in the development of the world, and it causes great anxiety in each of our countries and uncertainty in many of our colleagues from what will be their place in the world. Will they be replaced by new technology? Are they not going to have any more work? And what are they going to do? And it happens at the same time that it also generates – when an uncertainty is generated politically like that, by individuals, it also generates people who are less than – how can I say it? – some of them are like charlatans, trying to take advantage of these concerns. And we see it in Europe. We see it in the United States. We have seen it all over the world. And its bogus populism. So it seems to me that the best answer to dealing with these changes is that – to have a situation where our economies grow, and they grow together, and they always grow according to the set of values ​​that united us in the first place. . And I think we share exactly the same core values ​​of human dignity and human rights as my colleagues. I will be very familiar with you: my father had a transition where, in the town where we lived, the coal was dying; it was no longer relevant. You know, he wasn’t a … my great-grandfather was a coal miner; he was a mining engineer. But in northeastern Pennsylvania, when the coal died – my dad was a seller – and the economy collapsed. And we moved to another part where there was jobs, down south – in – in Delaware, a very – right across the border from Pennsylvania. And my family – my siblings and I would often hear him use the following expression: He said, Joe, a job is more than a paycheck. It is about your dignity. It’s a matter of respect. This is your place in the community. It’s about being able to look your child in the eye and say Honey, it’s going to be okay and mean it. I think we forget that sometimes. It is about the dignity of the worker and his ability to hold his head up high. And so I think we have a huge opportunity, if we think in terms of these changes – especially in terms of global warming – if we think of them in terms of jobs. The kind of jobs that were going to have to be created to preserve the environment are jobs that can pay well, that are going to be (inaudible) technologies that workers, blue collar workers, as they say in the United States, will be capable. to earn more money, to be able to do well. And – but we all have to adapt to and anticipate these changes. And so, I think we have a lot to do, from COVID-19 to whether or not we are able to generate the kind of enhanced transatlantic trade and technology cooperation. There is, in a way, a different set of priorities with the same goal: How do like-minded countries, sharing the same values, work together to improve the standard of living not only of our people, but of the rest of the world? world? And I think we have the capacity to do that, and it will take a tremendous amount of hard work and determination. And I will conclude by saying: One of the reasons I am optimistic is because of our young generation, in Europe as well as in the United States. The younger generation – this one – is the best educated in American history. It is also the least prejudiced, the most open and the most – the most engaged. And I think we have reason to believe that if we come up with coherent policies, which provide the kind of growth and opportunity for them – and education plays a huge role in that – I think we – I think l he future is very, very bright. I think we have the opportunity to do some very, very good things. And with that, I should – as my mom would say, I should shut up and let this discussion move on. 1:21 p.m. CEST

