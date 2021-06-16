Hundreds of thousands of EU citizens in the UK threaten their uncertain status from 1 July | Immigration and Asylum





Scholars are sounding a warning against the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens in the UK who have the right to rent a house, work or continue to retire on July 1.

Although the government’s deadline for EU and EEA nationals and their children to apply for settlement or pre-settlement status is 13 days away, a changing UK report in Europe warns of the dangers for those who don’t apply by 30 June. .

The academic campaign group is concerned that some people, including children and retirees who have applied but are still awaiting a decision from the Department of the Interior, could face difficulties if they fail to prove their identity when trying to access the NHS or travel.

According to recent official statistics, 320,000 people have been in the United States for more than five years and are awaiting a decision on their pre-settled status for those under five years old.

The UK has warned in a changing European report titled Brexit and Beyond: If the applicant cannot prove that he/she has the right to reside, he/she will immediately lose his/her right even if the application is valid.

This can have the most severe impact on vulnerable candidates with complex cases. Given the latency of the processing application, these processing differences can be quite large.

The government has promised that those on the waiting list will not have to worry and will take a pragmatic and flexible approach when applying late.

But Catherine Barnard, UK deputy director of changing Europe and professor of EU law at the University of Cambridge, said, despite government convictions, people should recognize the legal importance of having a status.

All you need to do to apply for settling or pre-settlement status is living in your country prior to December 31st. However, to obtain protection after June 30, you must exercise your EU treaty rights if you do not obtain status. This means that you must be employed, self-employed, student, or someone with independent means. .

This means it can be difficult for children from non-EU countries, retirees or spouses of EU citizens who have applied but have not been granted status.

Another group at risk is those who didn’t know they needed to apply for citizenship, which could include older people who have been in the United States for decades but who don’t think the scheme would apply, Barnard said.

A changing European analysis of the UK shows that only 2% of 5.4 million status applications fall into the 65+ category.

Other vulnerable categories highlighted by 45 charities last week include victims of violence, homeless people, children and adults in care.

Barnard said: At one level, EU settlement status is a huge success in terms of providing a fast and efficient system that has reached huge numbers of people. However, it is entering a phase that requires sensitive management, where the government must show practicality and flexibility in the face of difficult cases.

Beginning July 1, landlords and employers will be fined if they rent or hire someone who does not have status or who has applied for status. Last year, a tenant real estate representative warned that some owners would opt for the simpler option and rent in the UK and Ireland. People with automatic rights.

The law to be updated requires landlords to perform follow-up checks on tenants with pre-agreed status, and violations of the law can result in fines of up to 3,000, and employers can be subject to fines of up to 15,000, along with discounts for declaring may be charged. Early to the home office.

Future Border and Immigration Minister Kevin Foster has promised those who do not apply by June 30 that the rights of those in the backlog will be protected.

We have already confirmed that anyone who has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme by June 30 but has not made a decision by then will have their rights protected until their application is decided.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos