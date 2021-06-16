Homeland security chief says US-Mexico border is not open





Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas looks up during a Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on the Department’s Budget Request on Capitol Hill in Washington, States- United, May 26, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) – United States Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the southern United States border was not open to irregular migration, adding that the Biden administration was developing “legal channels” aimed at slowing the flow of people at the border.

The Homeland Security Secretary’s remarks during a visit to Mexico City come amid months of heavy migration that have become an early political challenge for US President Joe Biden, as hundreds of thousands flee violence and violence. poverty in Central America and parts of Mexico.

Mayorkas said Mexico and the United States are working to reduce irregular migration.

“We challenged each other,” he said at a press conference. “It’s not just a question the United States is asking Mexico, it’s a question of what we can both do.”

Echoing Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments to migrants during a visit to Guatemala last week, he said the government had sent a clear message to migrants: “Don’t come”. Read more

He pointed out that the government was working on alternatives he called “legal avenues,” listing programs such as temporary work visas and US investments to tackle violence, corruption and weak economies in countries. with high migration rate.

“We are dedicated and dedicated to providing different types of relief,” Mayorkas said.

Critics said the U.S. government was sending mixed messages that could fuel further migration, after Harris described the United States as a safe haven for asylum seekers just days after warning migrants they would be turned back at the border.

Mayorkas noted that Title 42, a COVID-19 health ordinance implemented under former U.S. President Donald Trump to slow migration during the pandemic, would remain in place for as long as needed for public health reasons.

Biden has faced increasing pressure from migrant advocates and health experts to end the policy as more and more evidence emerges that migrants are deported in danger to Mexico. Read more

Mayorkas added that his department would be ready to deal with border issues once the order is lifted.

“It is not an immigration policy tool,” he said.

In meetings with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and other senior Mexican officials, Mayorkas also discussed ramping up vaccinations at the border as part of efforts to phase out travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. .

The United States is not considering requiring a so-called vaccination passport for crossings, he said.

Biden on Tuesday chose Latino lawyer and former US senator Ken Salazar as Mexican ambassador, whose role includes working to limit migration from Central America. Read more

Salazar in 2017 criticized Trump’s migration policies, saying border relations were about “building trust, not walls.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would travel to the Texas-Mexico border this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the two complained about an increase in the number of migrants entering the United States. United.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos