British Army new tank defect dates back to 2019, minister admits





The British Ministry of Defense has been warned of problems with the Ajax armored vehicle program, and the minister acknowledged that 11 months ago it suspended a trial over fears that the vehicle could injure troops.

Experts say the problems surrounding Ajax are so serious that the government must cancel a £5.5 billion contract to buy 589 vehicles expected to use high-tech digital sensors to enhance battlefield surveillance and replace them with smaller alternatives.

MoD ordered the vehicle from US contractor General Dynamics in 2014. However, the project suffered from noise and excessive vibration, and last November suspended military training on tanks for four months.

Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin told Congress this week that soldiers first reported vibration problems during prototype trials “late 2019”.

More noise and vibration issues were reported in July 2020, and in September, reports from medical staff “increased the likelihood of noise injuries,” Quin said in a statement. As a result, MoD commissioned an “in-ear evaluation” and testing of the Ajax program was suspended on November 6th.

MoD has already spent nearly £3.5 billion on the vehicle and 14 have been delivered. Current testing restrictions limit travel times to 90 minutes and call for speeds of up to 20 mph. A leaked report from the infrastructure project authority reporting to the Cabinet Office warned that “successful delivery of the program’s time, cost and quality appears unattainable”.

The report added that “there are at this stage a major problem that does not appear to be able to be managed or addressed within the current business case.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Financial Times on Tuesday that he had commissioned “more work” on how to revise the program and had met with army personnel twice in the past two weeks to discuss the matter.

“I think it’s important. . . that I am satisfied [the project] What I inherit is that it is fixable, and we protect the male and female interests that will back up this issue,” he added, adding that the cost of resolving the problem would be borne by the contractor.

However, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chair of the House Defense Choice Committee, raised a more fundamental concern. The 43-ton Ajax was too heavy to be carried by RAF aircraft, which he described as a “strategic error.”

“I think we’ve reached a point where we need to consider cancellation. [Ajax] And look at how to procure much smaller vehicles,” said Ellwood. “There is no doubt that the equipment is state-of-the-art, but unfortunately it is very expensive, heavy and the noise is phenomenal.”

The vehicle was due to be fully operational at the end of this month, but is currently expected to be delayed until September.

Ministers announced earlier this year that planned upgrades to fighter infantry fighting vehicles would be canceled and one-third of the Army’s Challenger II tanks would be reduced as part of an extensive digital modernization program. Uncertainty and delays for Ajax will potentially create a gap in ground warfare capabilities.

Francis Tusa, editor of Defense Analysis, said the implications were serious. “If the Ajax program collapses – and if it is likely – it will be at the heart of the British Army, and it will be free from advanced warfare for five to eight years,” said the fighter. You will have to write it.”

The Pentagon said the Army took “immediate action” to mitigate the risk of hearing damage “after a small number of soldiers participating in the Ajax trial reported noise problems.” Protective measures include reducing crew time in the vehicle and providing improved hearing protection.

A spokesperson said: “The trial was halted when the investigation uncovered clear concerns.

General Dynamics said it was working with the British Army and the MoD to “review and close” “some of the remaining issues”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos