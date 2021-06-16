More than 600,000 people have died from the virus in the United States





Woman watches ‘Naming Lost Memorials’ as U.S. death toll from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to exceed 600,000, at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, States United, June 10, 2021.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The United States took another grim milestone in the pandemic on Tuesday, reaching more than 600,000 Covid deaths as the nation rushes to administer at least one vaccine to 70% of American adults by July 4.

Deaths in the United States have been slowing for months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, in large part due to an aggressive campaign to vaccinate the elderly and medically vulnerable in the country who are most at risk of dying from Covid. About 76% of Americans 65 and older, the group that accounts for the majority of pandemic deaths, have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthcare workers perform CPR on a patient inside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unit at United Memorial Medical Center as the United States approaches 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, in Houston, Texas, USA December 12, 2020. Photo taken December 12, 2020. 2020.

Callaghan O’Hare | Reuters

Covid deaths in the United States, which peaked in January at a daily average of more than 3,000 deaths, fell to a daily average of around 360 on Sunday, according to a seven-day average based on data compiled by the ‘Johns Hopkins University. Deaths gradually declined as vaccination rates increased.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid vaccines were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in December, followed by Johnson & Johnson in February.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been given to nearly 300 million people, have been shown to be over 90% effective against the original “wild-type” Covid strain. Studies have shown that the vaccines are still effective against some of the newer variants that have emerged over the past year, including the delta variant first identified in India, but less so.

Johnson & Johnson has administered approximately 9 million doses of its single injection vaccine in the United States. The company’s injection was suspended for 10 days in April by the FDA after rare blood clots appeared in several patients.

The United States has recorded more cases of Covid than any other country in the world, around 33.5 million cases, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Globally, more than 176 million cases have been recorded and more than 3.8 million deaths.

With the emergence of new variants that are more transmissible and have the potential to lead to more serious illness, federal health officials have also urged young adults to get vaccinated. Pfizer’s Covid vaccine was urgently approved for adolescents last month.

President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a minute of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 deaths in the United States. United States due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, United States on February 22, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The impact of the pandemic has been deeply felt across the United States The national unemployment rate soared to 14.8% in April 2020, the highest since data collection began in 1948, as the states countries have instituted lockdowns to control the epidemic, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Black, Hispanic and youth workers have been disproportionately affected by the lockdowns. Throughout the pandemic, black workers have experienced a peak unemployment rate of 16.7%, while Hispanic workers have experienced a peak unemployment rate of 18.5%. For white workers, the number peaked at 14.1%. As of May 2021, unemployment rates for black and Hispanic workers are still higher than those for white workers.

In February 2020, before most closures, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.5%. Unemployment has improved, but remains stubbornly high compared to recent years, hovering at 5.8% in May.

Currently, more than half of the US population, 174.2 million people, have received at least one injection of a Covid-19 vaccine and about 44% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

More than 64% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine, approaching an optimistic goal of having 70% of all adults in the country at least partially immunized by July 4.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the day the United States passed 600,000 deaths. It was Tuesday.

