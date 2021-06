COVID-19: Nearly 9 of 10 UK Regions Increase Cases | UK News

Analysis of COVID-19 data shows that infections are increasing in nearly 9 out of 10 UK regions.

At least 279 municipalities have reported cases of more than 10% increase in recent states.

Cornwall, a popular summer vacation destination, recorded the biggest increase, with a weekly increase of 730% to 191 cases.

Of the 326 regions that recorded at least 10 cases for the week ending June 10, only 31 reported a decrease in infection rates.

Coronavirus cases are mostly driven by the delta strain first identified in India, which now accounts for more than 90% of new cases.

Data show that delta variants are 40% to 80% more propagable than alpha variants that previously dominated in the UK, according to the government.

Weekly cases have increased by more than 60% nationally, but there are more than 76 locations nationwide where that rate is doubling.

Due to the growing number of cases and the fact that hospital admissions typically increase two to three weeks after cases, the government has delayed the final phase of its roadmap in COVID-19 action.

But while hospitalization rates are starting to rise, they’re still better than their highest expectations, feared when epidemiologists at Imperial College modeled the case’s growth potential earlier this year.

Early research published in the medical journal The Lancet found that the risk of hospitalization with a strain of the delta coronavirus is about twice that of alpha.

However, a new analysis by Public Health England shows that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine twice are less likely to get sick from the delta strain that requires hospital visits.

Data suggest that hospitalizations under the age of 65 have been increasing in recent weeks, less likely to have a double dose. There is no noticeable increase in people over 65 years of age.

Meanwhile, deaths from COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Nine out of 10 UK regions have reported no deaths in the last week.

Blackburn and South Oxfordshire with Darwen and Bury in the Northwest were the only ones to record at least three deaths in a week.

