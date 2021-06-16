US panel investigates slow clean-up of exploited coal mining sites





A US House natural resources subcommittee on Tuesday examined the cleanup needs of areas in transition away from coal production, with witnesses representing coal workers and Native American communities saying energy companies should be tasked with handing over land in its pre-mining condition.

Much of the conversation during the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee hearing revolved around the concept of environmental justice and the restoration of mine sites, including recently closed coal production sites in the Navajo Nation. in northern Arizona.

These communities, and particularly the Indian country, have been really exploited, said subcommittee chair Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.). It’s a really horrible, horrible situation.

But Republicans on the panel criticized opposition to fossil fuels as a job cut, and said the shift to cleaner energy sources has resulted in job losses and a blow to economic development in mining regions. Some western states like Wyoming have managed to strike a balance between protecting the environment and producing fossil fuels, they said.

U.S. Representative Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) Suggested that the Wyoming experience did not remove the liability of poorly paid coal companies that created very real burdens and hardships for struggling communities. .

Coal in decline

Coal consumption has declined 46% since its peak in 2007, according to the US Energy Information Administration, an agency of the US Department of Energy.

That decline has led the industry to abandon the mines, often without the cleanup required by federal law, said Mary Cromer, deputy director of the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, a group that advocates for coal workers and others who live near mining sites.

As coal declines, coal mining regulations do not follow and coal companies increasingly abandon their environmental obligations, leaving too little bond money to cover reclamation costs, he said. she declared. Coal mining communities fear they will be forever overloaded with dangerous and unusable land and polluted waterways.

One particularly affected community is the Navajo Nation, home to the Kayenta and Black Mesa coal mines and the Navajo coal-fired power plant which closed in 2019.

The Navajo suffered the brunt of job losses when these sites were closed in 2019, as well as environmental degradation from decades of mining that has yet to be mitigated, said Nicole Horseherder, executive director of Arizona-based Native American environmental group T Nizhn. nm

A fair and just transition is necessary to honor the sacrifices made by Navajo and Hopi

Mining has marked Navajo lands and polluted the local water supply, she said. The leases require Peabody Western Energy, the operator of the mines and plant in northern Arizona, to restore the land to the same quality it was before mining, but the company failed to meet that standard and the federal government has done little to force society, she said. .

Congress should demand a major overhaul of mining permits before renewing permits for companies like Peabody to force them to complete the cleanup, Horseherder said.

Republicans have said the federal bureaucracy can slow down the mine recovery process and have touted Wyoming as a success story.

The state’s coal mines are managed in a way that protects the state and ensures responsible development of coal resources, said Kyle Wendtland, administrator of the Wyoming Land Quality Division.

The state annually reviews the obligations that mining companies pay to ensure there is enough money to reclaim an abandoned mine.

Mining Jobs

Members of both sides agreed that the coal-fired plant closures have had painful economic consequences for some regions, but disagreed on what to do next.

Republicans have accused Democratic policies of discouraging fossil fuels for shutting down the Navajo power plant and other sites across the country.

Bankrupting the coal plants was unfair to the tribes because it took away jobs and cheap energy and made the tribes responsible for the global problem of climate change, Republicans said.

The reclamation and cleanup could provide employment opportunities for miners and other workers affected by the coal decline, Horseherder said, echoing an element of the just transition away from fossil fuels that President Joe Biden and others promoted to help displaced workers find new jobs.

But Republicans argued that was insufficient.

Republican grading subcommittee Pete Stauber said the average wage for predominantly Navajo workers in the Kayenta mines was north of $ 100,000. The jobs were much better paid and lasted longer than temporary jobs on a cleaning project, he said.

Is the loss of hundreds and hundreds of union and Native American jobs with an average salary of $ 117,000 a year part of a just transition? asked Stauber, who represents a mining region in northern Minnesota.

Fossil fuel production and environmental protection can coexist, several Republican members said.

Other witnesses called on the federal government to establish better guarantees to ensure that mining companies pay for the clean-up of abandoned mines.

Joseph G. Pizarchik, director of the Federal Bureau of Surface Mine Recovery and Enforcement under the Obama administration, called on Congress to ban self-bonds. Auto-bonds allow companies to offer only a pledge to get the site back without a separate up-front payment to ensure funding is available. Pizarchik called the self-bonds essentially no connection at all.

It is clear that the regulations governing the use and replacement of self-bonds are not working and cannot be fixed, he said.

Representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) Commended her state’s Justice Transition Office, an agency of the Department of Labor and Employment that provides resources to displaced coal workers, and asked if a federal equivalent would be helpful.

It would be extremely helpful, Horseherder replied.

Cromer said there are several strategies lawmakers should follow to minimize job losses. The problem was too big, she said, for one policy to suffice.

Because our region has depended on this one industry for so long and has historically provided high paying jobs, there is not a single idea, there is not a single company that can come and make sure. let that transition happen, she said. .

