Inflation in the UK jumped to 2.1% above the Bank of England target. business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

Inflation across the UK rose above the Bank of England target for the first time in nearly two years. As the economy moves out of the Covid-19 lockdown, the cost of fuel, clothing and dining has soared.

The UK CPI was 2.1% in May, up from 1.5% in April compared to a year ago.

This is the highest CPI figure since July 2019, above the 1.8% economists had expected, and slightly above the BoE’s inflation target of 2%.

Transport has been the biggest contributor to inflation over the past year, with rising oil prices hitting motorists, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Rising prices for clothing, recreational goods such as games and recording media, and meals and beverages consumed have pushed up the cost of living compared to May 2020, when the UK was closed. CPI rose 0.6% in May alone.

Michael Hewson

Rising prices for clothing, automotive fuel, recreational goods (particularly games and record media), and consumed meals and beverages contributed the most to the change in CPIH 12-month inflation between April and May 2021. #gbp #ONS

June 16, 2021

UK consumer price inflation 2.1% above Bank of England 2% target

June 16, 2021

However, while food and beverage and non-alcoholic beverages have seen their prices fall this year, they have a negative impact on inflation as prices of bread and cereals rose a year ago, especially.

Suren Thiru

According to @ONS data, the UK CPI # inflation rate rose to 2.1% in May 2021, up from 1.5% in April.

Inflation above @bankofengland 2% target for the first time since July-19

May inflation rise was largely driven by higher clothing and fuel prices, with restrictions eased.pic.twitter.com / XBsQP0AJKU

June 16, 2021

Core inflation, excluding prices for food, energy and other volatile items, rose to 2.0% in the 12 months to May, the National Statistical Office said.

The data could raise concerns that inflation will exceed the Bank of England’s 2% target for longer than expected.

Last week, BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said it was a dangerous moment for the UK to put fairly strong pressure on prices and risk wages and prices starting to jump, triggering a surge in wage prices. 1970s and 80s).

Inflation will be high on Washington’s agenda today, when US Federal Reserve policymakers hold a monetary policy meeting. The Federal Open Market Commission could inform Wall Street (and beyond) that it is considering slowing down its bond buying stimulus program given recent growth and rising prices.

The FOMC will also release a new economic outlook and investors will be looking at an updated dot chart that shows where members are expected to see interest rates over time. This could advance the date of the first rate hike.

US consumer price inflation hit a 13-year high of 5% last month, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell can hold on to the dovish view that inflationary pressures will be temporary rather than sticky. This is especially because job growth in the United States fell short of expectations in April and May. Retail sales declined last month.

ACEMAXX ANALYTICS

The Fed faces risks on both sides. Watch as you tighten monetary policy too soon and dampen the economy or tighten too late and raise the inflation ratchet. Greg Ip @WSJecon https://t.co/OpTmbk8fKw pic.twitter.com/QYE8xqtLK2

June 16, 2021

As Kyle Rodda of IG explains:

In the short term, everything will depend on what the Fed meeting and central banks have to say about future policy. The policy setting itself is not changed. However, as the Fed releases its economic outlook and its famous dot chart, there is a lot of interest in whether Fed board members can recognize the need for rate hikes and tightening policies.

The language of the statement is probably dovish, trying to reduce concerns about tapering and rate hikes. But some in the Fed think it’s time to at least think about austerity. A decline in these points could affect the market price.

Today we also get new housing data from UK and US. Global stock markets are nearing all-time highs, while the FTSE 100 hit a near 16-month high last night. Yesterday’s economic data was mixed. The decline in the UK unemployment rate was balanced by a 1.3% decline in US retail sales, a decline in confidence in US homebuilders and a 6.6% annual rise in US producer prices. It brought some of the Wall Street fever yesterday.

Agenda 7am BST: UK Inflation Report for May 7th BST: UK Producer Price Inflation for May 8th BST: China Fixed Investment, Industrial Production and Retail Sales for May 9th BST: UK Home Price Index for April 12th BST: U.S. Weekly Mortgage Application 1:30 PM BST: US Building Permits and Housing Starts for May 3:30 PM BST: EIA Weekly Oil Inventory Figures 7:00 PM BST: Federal Reserve Bank, Interest Rate Decision and Economic Outlook Announcement 7:30 PM Min BST: Federal Reserve Press Conference







