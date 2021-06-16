USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule begins with visit to El Salvador





The United States Men’s National Team will open its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in September with a visit to El Salvador.

Along with El Salvador, Canada and Panama also advanced on Tuesday to join USMNT, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica and Mexico in CONCACAF’s final World Cup qualifying round.

– Carlisle: Lessons from USMNT's epic Nations League victory – Bonagura: USMNT "B" squad is promising and deep

The eight teams will face each other at home and away, for a total of 14 matches. The top three from the Octogonale will advance directly to Qatar, with the fourth-placed team advancing to the intercontinental playoffs in June 2022.

The sleeve has been widened from the six-team hex format used in previous World Cup rounds to accommodate the suspension of several international windows in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following their visit to El Salvador, the USMNT will welcome Canada before returning to Central America to face Honduras. The dates and locations of the matches remain to be determined.

Other renowned matches for the US team will host Costa Rica in October, followed by Mexico in November. However, the United States faces a difficult window in March 2022 with return visits to these two rivals.

Here is the schedule for the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Save the dates, the Concacaf qualifying schedule for the Qatar 2022 World Cup #CWCQ

Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 16, 2021

Four of the five qualifying windows – September 2021, October 2021, January 2022 and March 2022 – will see the eight teams play three games each. It is not until November 2021 that the teams will play two matches.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to Trinidad and Tobago in the final match of the qualifying round.

Prior to the start of this round’s qualifying campaign, USMNT will compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which kicks off on July 1. The final is scheduled for August 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has said he will mainly call players from Major League Soccer for the Gold Cup, allowing European stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to skip the tournament ahead of their season’s. club. These players are expected to be called back for the start of the World Cup qualifying schedule.







