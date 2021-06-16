COVID-19: UK trial finds novel coronavirus treatment saves lives and reduces risk of serious illness | UK News





One study showed that a new drug to treat COVID-19 in the worst patients could prevent people from dying.

Regeneron, an antiviral drug, has been found to save lives when administered to patients with severe viral symptoms that have not produced a natural antibody response on their own.

From September last year to May this year, around 10,000 people participated in clinical trials in the UK, which found that fewer than expected people who were randomly given had to be on a ventilator.

The length of hospital stay has also been shortened.

This treatment works by giving the patient an artificial antibody (usually a substance naturally produced inside humans to fight infection) that targets the virus and prevents it from attacking the body.

Two monoclonal antibodies, casiriviimab and imdevimab, each bind to different sites on the coronavirus spike protein to prevent virus-infected cells.

It is expected that this treatment will be useful for people who do not have their own antibodies to COVID infection.

The study found that around one-third of UK patients admitted to hospitals with severe COVID did not have a natural antibody response and a sixth had an unknown antibody response.

Researchers found that at the start of the study, people who did not have an antibody response (30%) had twice as many deaths within 28 days as those who had natural antibodies (15%).

Studies have shown that non-antibody-responsive patients who received the drug had a one in five chance of dying within 28 days compared to conventional treatment alone.

The researchers said the antibody combination would reduce deaths by six for every 100 patients treated.

Martin Landray, co-lead investigator, professor of medicine and epidemiology in the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, said: The combination of the two antibodies was then administered by intravenous infusion and the mortality rate was reduced by one-fifth.

Instead of 30% dying, 24% died. So, if you think differently, it could save 6 lives for every 100 patients who get an intravenous injection. “

For the antibody-free patients who received treatment, the length of hospital stay was 4 days shorter than for the untreated patients, and there was a greater proportion of patients who were discharged alive by 28 days (64% vs. 58%).

There were no differences in treatment among patients with their own antibody responses.

It is not clear when the treatment will be approved for use in the UK.

A quick release won’t be straightforward, the researchers say, because the drug isn’t easy to get and patients will have to be tested for antibodies when they arrive at the hospital.

There was concern that the use of artificial antibodies would risk creating new strains, but there was hope that the use of antibody combinations would reduce the likelihood.

