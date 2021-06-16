COVID-19 deaths in United States surpass 600,000 amid growing concern over the variant





More than 600,000 deaths have been reported in the United States from COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, marking a grim milestone even as a nationwide push for vaccinations appears to have reduced the worst toll of the pandemic among Americans.

Almost four months have passed since the United States surpassed 500,000 deaths in late February, a sign of a nationwide death rate that has slowed to levels not seen since the first weeks of the pandemic in March 2020. By comparison, it took just over a month for the death toll in the United States to drop from 400,000 to 500,000 last winter.

As hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have continued to decline, a growing number of states are preparing to end many of the public health measures imposed to curb the pandemic. Boasting more than 8 out of 10 eligible residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said on Monday that the state would end all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s safe because the people of Vermont have done their part to keep the spread of the virus low throughout the pandemic and have stepped up efforts to get vaccinated. In fact, no state in the country has. is in a better or safer position to do so than we are, “the governor said in a statement.

Behind Vermont, only 13 states and the District of Columbia have so far received at least one dose to at least 70% of their adult residents. Almost 65% of all American adults have at least one dose nationwide.

But the pace of vaccinations has slowed. Only about 350,000 Americans receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine daily, according to recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the lowest rate of shooting since vaccination efforts were first scaled up in late 2020.

After

And the once-plummeting rate of new deaths in the United States from COVID-19 also appears to have slowed in recent weeks, as cases continue to spread primarily among unvaccinated people.

U.S. health officials have also stepped up their warnings about faster-spreading variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. While studies suggest that all vaccines currently licensed in the United States remain effective against all “variants of concern,” federal health officials have warned of poorer effectiveness in those who have not yet received their second. dose.

On Monday, the CDC joined with other public health organizations around the world in classifying the so-called Delta variant, first spotted in India, as a “variant of concern”, instead of simply an “interesting variant” . Projections released by the CDC on Tuesday estimate that the strain has increased to about 1 in 10 cases in the United States, up from less than 3% at the end of May.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in the United States. Much of the country is returning to normal, and our economic growth is leading the world, and the number of cases and deaths is dropping dramatically. But there are still too many lives lost, ”Belgium’s President Biden said on Monday after meeting with Allied leaders on the pandemic and other global challenges.

“We still have work to do to defeat this virus, and now is not the time to let our guard down. So please get the vaccine as soon as possible. We have had enough pain,” said the president.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos